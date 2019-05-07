2019 World Snooker Championship prize money: How much did Judd Trump earn at the Crucible?
World Snooker Championship action has drawn to a close – how much have the world's top snooker stars earned in the 2019 tournament?
Published: Tuesday, 7 May 2019 at 9:05 am
The World Snooker Championship has ended with Judd Trump securing his first triumph in the competition at the Crucible.
Advertisement
He beat John Higgins 18-9 in the final to secure an emphatic victory.
Earlier in the tournament, Ronnie O'Sullivan was left stunned after being shoved out of the competition in the early rounds by amateur star James Cahill.
In addition to the prestige of lifting the trophy, players were fighting for bigger shares of the prize money pot which stood at over £2million in total.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of 2019 World Snooker Championship prize money totals.
Advertisement
More like this
World Snooker Championship prize money
- Winner: £500,000
- Runner-up: £200,000
- Semi-final: £100,000
- Quarter-final: £50,000
- Last 16: £30,000
- Last 32: £20,000
- Last 48: £15,000
- Last 80: £10,000
- Televised highest break: £10,000
- Non-televised highest break: £1,000
- TOTAL PRIZE MONEY POT: £2,231,000
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement