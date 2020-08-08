6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Jane Harris has a tense reunion and Emmett is injured in shock fall

This week’s visit to Neighbours sees Jane make a return to Erinsborough and she has a lot of work to do to make things right with her daughter.

Meanwhile, more drugs show up in a surprising place.

Here are your spoilers for Neighbours between Monday 10th and Friday 14th August 2020.

Drugs surface at Erinsborough High

Since Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) was arrested, all has been quiet on the drugs front. But that changes this week when she and Hendrix Greyson (Benjamin Turland) find a stash of pills taped to the inside of a bin at Erinsborough High. Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) soon arrives on the scene, having been a pupil there herself not that long ago, and begins questioning the students – with a known troublemaker, Ollie, being her prime suspect. His suspicious behaviour causes Yashvi to become further convinced that he is the dealer and she later finds some interesting evidence that points to her being correct. But is she looking in the wrong place entirely? As for Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne), she returns to her job as principal after her holiday and she is dismayed to learn of the drugs. And her day is set to get worse…

Jane Harris returns

After hearing that her daughter, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) is in town, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) heads to Erinsborough herself in the hope that she can start repairing the rift between them. Whilst the residents of Ramsay Street have been hearing the story from Nicolette’s point of view, Jane’s arrival sheds more light on what happened and it is clear that there is apologising that needs to be done on both sides. For Nicolette, she did not hold back in telling Des Clarke (Paul Keane) what she thought of his and Jane’s relationship and it proved to be a blow that the couple could not come back from. And for Jane, she was devastated and told Nicolette she never wanted to see her again – cruel words that hurt her daughter. The pair do meet and while the tension is clear, there are signs that they could forgive each other. But how will Nicolette feel when she learns that Jane has been meddling to try and get her a job at the hospital?

Emmett is rushed to hospital

Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) has been in one scrape after another since he moved in with Aaron Brennan (Scott Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and since his brother, Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston) arrived on the scene, his behaviour has only gotten worse. The decision to allow Brent to stay at number 32 was a difficult one for the new foster parents and while they felt they had turned a corner, that all comes undone this week when Brent encourages Emmett to climb on the roof. When he falls while climbing down, he is rushed to the hospital. While Aaron and Brent clash and play the blame game, Harlow takes notice that Brent may need a friend and he reveals how much he cares for his brother. But now Aaron and David have a difficult decision to make, do they allow Brent to continue staying with them, or is he too much of a liability?

Pierce is rocked by a revelation

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) once again takes great pleasure in causing upset between Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) and Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly), by telling Pierce that he knew Chloe was pregnant before he did – so typical Paul Robinson behaviour then. The revelation causes Pierce to confront his wife and the two come to blows with him thinking she is pushing him away and her explaining that she was scared and confused by the news. As the two remain at loggerheads, they are forced to agree to a ceasefire when they hear that her mothers health has taken a downturn – with Chloe rattled after hearing that Faye now has to eat through a tube. Chloe immediately sets about booking a flight to Adelaide, but is she prepared for the harsh vision of her own future she will see when she gets there?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Susan has a tough first day back when the drugs scandal overwhelms her and causes her to have a panic attack and to lock herself in her office. Jane is on hand to help and offers advice that Susan gratefully takes, but it seems she may end up being a little too reliant on the help.

Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) wants to send some saucy photos to Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) and it just so happens that she knows a photographer. However as he is her cousin, Ned is not thrilled but agrees to help, which leads to an alarmed Paul walking in on them. But the shoot does give Ned an idea when she mentions an Only Fans like website called Fandangle.

