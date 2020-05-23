6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Danger for Elly after Andrea’s betrayal

More drama from down under as this weeks visit to Neighbours sees Elly find herself in real danger while in prison.

Advertisement

And Naomi Canning returns with a plan for Sheila.

Here’s your spoilers for Neighbours between Monday 25th and Friday 29th May.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Karl and Susan drift further apart

Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) have been failing at communicating ever since he alluded to blaming her for bringing Finn back into their lives. Since then when they have spoken, it has been brief and cold but for the most part, Susan has made sure they keep their distance. This week, the relationship deteriorates even further when the pair have a blistering row that causes Karl to storm out. He heads to The Waterhole and bumps into an old flame, Olivia Bell (Alyce Platt), and the two quickly strike up a conversation. But it seems he may have got up to his old tricks when he returns home the next morning and is grilled about his whereabouts. Has Karl strayed again?

Elly is in danger

So far, Andrea Somers (Madeleine West) has been keeping Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) safe since she arrived in prison – albeit also causing trouble for her by working with Claudia Watkins (Kate Raison). But this week, Elly crosses a line she may not be able to step back over when she betrays Andrea by telling Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) and Dee Bliss about things she has heard her saying about baby Hugo. But the visit is overheard, and word soon makes it back to Andrea who wastes no time in letting Elly know that the rules have changed and her life is about to get much worse. Will Elly be OK?

Naomi Canning returns

Ever since she left town back in 2015, Naomi Canning (Morgana O’Reilly) has not returned but that all changes this week as she responds to Kyle’s (Chris Milligan) call for help with Sheila (Colette Mann). She quickly announces her plans to stay and finds work with Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) in the process, but first on her to-do list is to fix the rift between Sheila and Susan- and she does this in typical Naomi fashion. Inviting them over to Number 22 separately, she arranges for them to be locked in so they have no choice but to start dealing with the animosity between them. But will a furious Sheila be in the mood to talk things through? And just who is it that Naomi recognises from her past when walking around Lassiters?

Toadie and Dee navigate romance

It can never be said that things have run smoothly for Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) and Dee Bliss with the pair of them having an extremely complicated past. They have recently taken tentative steps to begin a relationship again and this week sees them both keen to continue exploring where it is going. Toadie decides it is time she got to know Nell and Hugo better, but Dipi (Sharon Johal) is visibly concerned that he may be rushing things for all concerned. Dee notices something is wrong and the two have a chat about how she has no plans to replace her in the family set up at Number 30 or to make the children forget about Sonya. Will the talk help, and is Toadie sure that he isn’t moving too quickly?

Elsewhere on Neighbours…

Ned Willis (Ben Hall) loses his temper with the pool relaunch when he continues to get hassled by Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis). Realising this is not for him, he quits his job in a very public manner. What will Ned do next?

Are the walls starting to close in on Claudia? Chloe begins to grow suspicious of her this week and takes it upon herself to sneak into the penthouse and find out information. But she is caught in the act.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.