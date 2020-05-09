6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Elly faces prison and Andrea is back

It’s the week that UK fans have been waiting for as we are back to five episodes of Neighbours and it’s a dramatic one to do it with as Elly faces her day of judgement in court whilst two characters make a return.

Advertisement

And Kyle and Roxy have another stumble.

Here’s your spoilers for Neighbours between Monday 11th and Friday 15th May.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Elly learns her fate

Taking a plea deal that requires her to plead guilty to manslaughter following the events of Finn’s death has everyone feeling relatively calm as Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) heads to court for her sentencing. The general assumption is that she will be heading home once it’s finished, but viewers know that Claudia Watkins (Kate Raison) has been doing all she can to ensure that the mother of her granddaughter spends a considerable amount of time behind bars. As the judge gives his ruling, there is shock and devastation from everyone as Elly is given a three-stint in prison and nobody, least of all lawyer Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney), can believe what has happened. As he launches an appeal, Elly struggles to process the news and rashly decides that baby Aster will be joining her. When Claudia gets wind of this she is furious and doesn’t hesitate to scheme in order to get Aster out of there. And when she learns of Andrea Somers (Madeleine West), she realises that there is someone on the inside that could help her.

Susan struggles to cope

Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) has been, like many others, deeply affected by everything that Finn Kelly did and for her, a lot of the struggles she is experiencing comes from the blame she puts on herself for what happened. Worse still, others blame her too and she and husband Karl (Alan Fletcher) have been growing increasingly distant when his thoughts on it became clear. Following Elly’s sentencing, Susan is more stressed than ever and she continues to try and juggle everything alone- something that has dramatic consequences this week. Heading to Erinsborough High for a meeting she would rather not have to attend, the pressures of the past couple of months hit her and she finds herself in her car having a full-blown panic attack. Whilst Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is on hand to help her, he is concerned when she asks him not to tell Karl what happened. Is Susan’s health in danger from all the stress?

Andrea has a request

Elly has barely had a chance to look around her cell before she is greeted by a familiar face – Andrea Somers. The troublesome character is serving her sentence for everything that happened last year and she is known by all to be someone that cannot be trusted. But Elly being in a fragile emotional state leaves her open to Andrea’s influence and Andrea wastes no time in befriending her. But as always, there is more to what she is up to than just being nice and one her agendas include helping Claudia get Aster out of prison. A well-timed riot helps with that one and afterwards, she continues to use her influence on the other inmates as a reason why Elly should keep her around. Sure enough, a request soon comes for Elly to pass a message on to Toadie – she wants a visit from Dee Bliss. Toadie at first refuses outright but soon relents and Dee very quickly makes a return to Erinsborough. What is Andrea up to this time?

Paul pushes Harlow too far

Paul Robinson is known for many things and sadly for him, one of those things is falling out with his family due to his overprotective nature and recurring dodgy dealings. This week he continues to alienate others and once again, his relationship with Harlow (Jemma Donovan) continues to fall apart and he seems unable to stop himself from making it worse. What should have been a calm meeting between families to discuss whether Harlow and Hendrix Greyson (Benjamin Turland) should be allowed to have sleepovers takes a turn for the dramatic when Paul puts his foot down and flat out refuses to even entertain the notion. His outburst looks worse when everyone else is open to talking it through and Harlow can’t believe that he is once again being an obstacle. In a heated moment, Paul crosses the line so much that Harlow declares she is moving out. And this occurs right at the time when his relationship with his son, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda), also looks set to falter. Will Paul ever see sense?

Elsewhere on Neighbours…

Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) and Roxy Willis’s (Zima Anderson) road to a relationship hits another stumble this week when Kyle gets friendly with a woman named Jess from his grief support group – a little too friendly. And when Roxy finds out in a very public way, it could be the nail in the coffin for these two having a future.

Sheila Canning (Collette Mann) returns to work at The Waterhole for the first time since her son was murdered and whilst she insists she is fine and ready to be there, those close to her feel like she could be setting herself up for a fall. Will Sheila cope with her return to the pub?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.