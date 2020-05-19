Emmerdale’s Andrea plans revenge on Belle and Jamie

Jamie Tate and Belle Dingle had better be careful because Andrea is about to start making plans that will see them both suffer for their actions as Emmerdale begins the next phase of the Jamie and Belle affair story.

Viewers will know that the pair are unaware that Andrea has rumbled their affair and recent scenes saw Jamie and Andrea head off on holiday as she attempted to make him remember why he fell in love with her in the first place.

Their return to the Dales will show that Jamie is still very much committed to Belle and continuing his plans to leave Andrea, despite the time away with his wife.

Despite initially trying to avoid him, Belle and Jamie soon meet and he tells her he has hired a solicitor and the plans to divorce are underway – he wants to be with her.

What he does not realise is that Andrea has seen his laptop and knows herself that he is still planning to leave her for his other woman.

Masquerading a night with Belle by claiming he is off to a conference, Andrea is heartbroken that even the holiday hasn’t made him rethink his actions.

Confiding in Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) about how she feels about this latest development, Leyla suggests that it may be time she walked away from Jamie for her own sake.

Instead, Andrea decides that revenge is the route she wants to go down and, recruiting Leyla, she begins to formulate her plans. Are Jamie and Belle going to regret their actions?

Andrea star, Anna Nightingale, has been talking about how the story may go and she has hinted that Belle, in particular, could end up paying the price for stealing her husband.

Speaking about how Belle could be in danger she said: “I think she would find it heartbreaking to see them together if they stayed as a couple, so she may set her sights on breaking them up. She’s learnt a lot from Kim and her stealthy approach to implementing revenge.”

