"She will be thinking of her daughter, so I don’t think she’d do anything to jeopardise her but blind rage can make people do crazy things," Nightingale says, hinting that Belle could be in serious trouble. "I think she would find it heartbreaking to see them together if they stayed as a couple, so she may set her sights on breaking them up. She’s learnt a lot from Kim and her stealthy approach to implementing revenge."

As for how Nightingale would feel if she and Jamie were to split, she's excited by the possibilities it would bring saying "I would love to see her navigate her relationships in the village as a single woman. I think she’d want to stay just to prove a point. She’s got a fun, crazy and sexy side she would feel more free to show."

We have some ideas on just how Andrea could get revenge, as well...

Emmerdale continues to air two episodes a week in a bid to keep new footage on the air. It's unclear exactly how many episodes we have left before the pre-lockdown footage runs out.

