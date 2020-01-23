Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. Emmerdale
  5. Who is Emmerdale’s Pierce Harris? All you need to know about Graham Foster’s killer

Who is Emmerdale’s Pierce Harris? All you need to know about Graham Foster’s killer

Rhona's abusive ex returns with murder in mind

emmerdale reveal

Evil Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) has made a surprise return to Emmerdale and been identified as Graham Foster’s killer, with the creepy character’s comeback kept quiet ahead of the shock reveal on Thursday 23rd January.

Advertisement

It’s been three years since he was jailed for raping ex-wife Rhona Goskirk, who was set to flee the village with gruesome Graham, and Pierce’s appearance was a huge twist during Emmerdale’s big whodunnit week, in which the same day – ending in Graham’s demise – was told from several different perspectives.

It’s been a little while since the horrid Harris was on screen, so here’s a reminder of his hideous history…

When did Pierce Harris arrive in Emmerdale?

emmerdale pierce harris

The good-looking lawyer was introduced in January 2016 as the husband of Tess Harris, cheating Paddy Kirk’s bit on the side while he was married to Rhona. Tess died in a car crash and Pierce had no idea she’d been having an affair until after her demise, which brought him into Rhona’s orbit. Having been cheated on by their respective partners, the betrayed couple found solace in each other and started a relationship once Rhona dumped Paddy.

What was his biggest storyline?

emmerdale pierce harris

Pierce’s treatment of Rhona slowly became more controlling and coercive, until he forced her into having sex without her consent. Confused and manipulated by Pierce, Rhona agreed to marry her increasingly insecure partner in April 2017. When she admitted to sharing a drunken inconsequential kiss with Paddy not long before the nuptials, raging Pierce raped his new wife on their wedding night.

The heinous Mr Harris pushed the blame on to Rhona, chipping away at her self-esteem and making her think she was overreacting. Pierce’s mother Martha came to the village and revealed her son had been traumatised and twisted by the death of his father at a young age, which had left him with psychological scars and deep-rooted anger issues.

Brave Rhona eventually reported the crime and managed to free herself from poisonous Pierce’s gruesome grip and the case went to trial.

soaps

When was Pierce last on screen?

Despite trying to undermine Rhona on the stand, and convince the jury she had lied about the rape, Pierce was stunned as he was sentenced to five years behind bars in July 2017.

Rhona visited him in prison a few weeks after the verdict and rejected his attempt at an apology, finally gaining a sense of closure at being free of her abusive hubby at long last.

In December 2019 word reached worried Rhona that Pierce was eligible for parole, and the next thing you know he’s standing over the dead body of his ex’s current squeeze Graham Foster…

What else has actor Jonathan Wrather been in?

coronation street joe carter

Prior to joining Emmerdale, Wrather was best known for his stint in Coronation Street playing former factory boss Joe Carter from 2002-2003, one-time love interest of Suranne Jones’s Karen McDonald (him and Jones were briefly a couple in real life). Wrather also had regular roles in now-defunct soaps Family Affairs and Crossroads (the 21st century revival) and has made guest appearances in numerous TV hits including Holby City, Doctors, Casualty, Silent Witness, Waterloo Road and The Bill.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers

Tags

All about Emmerdale

emmerdale who kills graham foster
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 14th January 2020 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 14th January 2020 Emmerdale - 8711 Wednesday 22nd January 2020 Graham Foster [ANDREW SCARBOROUGH] summons Ryan to make the final transfer. But when he refuses, Graham forces him to and humiliatingly locks him in the Kayak Hut to stop him going to Kim. Charity Dingle [EMMA ATKINS] is apoplectic with rage when she tracks Ryan down and goes after Graham. As an unrepentant Graham belittles her, a murderous Charity vows revenge, heads to Jacobs Fold and tells Ryan they’re going to make Graham pay for his actions. Picture contact - David.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms

Emmerdale’s Charity and Ryan have “no regrets” after Graham’s murder – did they kill him?

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 14th January 2020 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 14th January 2020 Emmerdale - 8710 Tuesday 21st January 2020 It’s the opening day of Hawkford Outdoor Pursuits and Dawn dashes over to a stressed and exhausted Jai Sharma [CHRIS BISSON]. Unable to process everything, he heads off in silent despair and in search of cocaine to get him through. High, he’s single handedly saving the day - but when his car collides with Graham Foster on the road, he’s outed as being under the influence and before he knows it, Graham has confessed all to a horrified Laurel. Things go from bad to worse when Rishi Sharma [BHASKER PATEL] intercepts the drugs Jai has ordered and his family and relationship are in tatters. And it’s all Graham’s fault. And Jai’s going to make him pay…. Picture contact - David.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms

Emmerdale’s Jai has blood on his hands – has he framed himself for Graham’s murder?

emmerdale who kills graham 2020

Who kills Graham? Emmerdale reveals full line-up of suspects and motives

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 21st January 2020 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 21st January 2020 Emmerdale - 8715 Monday 27th January 2020 At Smithy, as frantic Rhona Goskirk [ZOE HENRY] agitatedly calls Graham, stressed at his disappearance. Reality hits hard when DI Dent and DS Ward arrive and reveal to Rhona that Graham’s been found dead. She’s even more horror struck to hear someone may have killed him. Picture contact - David.crook@itv.com This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms

Emmerdale’s Rhona in danger as she digs for clues about Graham’s murder – first look