EastEnders: Secrets from the Square guide | From schedule to line-up as Stacey Dooley hosts

There are only two more episodes left of EastEnders before the soap takes a break whilst filming plays catch up following the lockdown and production shutdown that resulted from the pandemic.

But that doesn’t mean we won’t be getting any Walford action while we wait. Secrets on the Square, along with classic episodes, will play on Mondays and Tuesdays in lieu of new episodes from the soap.

But, what can we expect to see? Here’s your handy guide to the soap special.

When is EastEnders: Secrets from the Square on?

Ever since EastEnders dropped down from its regular four-episodes a week, it has only aired on a Monday and Tuesday. There is no change here as they will still be the days to the tune in for the replacements.

Secrets from the Square will air on Monday at 8pm, while Tuesdays at 7.30pm will be the home for some trips down memory lane with visits to classic episodes from the show’s 35-year run.

What Secrets from the Square about?

Secrets From the Square is a behind-the-scenes show in which Stacey Dooley will interview different cast members about their time on the show as well as looking ahead with some teases of what is to come. The first episode will feature Kelly Bright and Danny Dyer (Linda and Mick Carter) and highlights include Dyer’s best “doof doof” face and an amusing wardrobe malfunction memory from Bright. We’ll also get taken around several iconic locations including The Queen Vic.

Who is the host of Secrets from the Square?

The BBC has recruited a well-known face for its behind the scenes special as Stacey Dooley will host each episode. The journalist and documentary maker, as well as Strictly Come Dancing winner, will be our guide as she talks to cast and teases the future of the show from Ian’s restaurant.

Dooley said of her new job: “I’m delighted to be hosting Secrets From the Square. I grew up watching EastEnders, so walking on to Albert Square was a surreal experience as well as taking a trip down memory lane and interviewing some of the legends of Walford has been great, I’ve loved every minute of it!”

EastEnders: Secrets from the Square line-up

Throughout the course of the series, the presenter will take a table in Ian Beale’s restaurant with two different members of the EastEnders cast. The guest line-up is as follows:

Week one: Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright

Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright Week two: Letitia Dean and Adam Woodyatt

Letitia Dean and Adam Woodyatt Week three: James Bye and Davood Ghadami

James Bye and Davood Ghadami Week four: Max Bowden and Tony Clay

Max Bowden and Tony Clay Week five: Diane Parish and Tameka Empson

Further line-up names will be announced in due course.

What classic EastEnders episodes will air?

So far we only know of three confirmed episodes, but there has been the promise of many more.

Den and Angie’s two-hander that originally aired on 16th October 1986 is scheduled to be shown. The dramatic episode is best remembered for Angie Watts (Anita Dobson) feigning a terminal illness to keep Den (Leslie Grantham) from leaving her.

that originally aired on 16th October 1986 is scheduled to be shown. The dramatic episode is best remembered for Angie Watts (Anita Dobson) feigning a terminal illness to keep Den (Leslie Grantham) from leaving her. You can’t show classic episodes of Eastenders without including Sharongate . The tense episode was originally broadcast on 24th October 1994 and was the culmination of a long-running affair storyline between Sharon (Letitia Dean) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

. The tense episode was originally broadcast on 24th October 1994 and was the culmination of a long-running affair storyline between Sharon (Letitia Dean) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden). Max and Stacey’s affair reveal was a classic Christmas episode of EastEnders, full of all the festive misery and heartache we have come to expect from the show. The shocking reveal that Max Branning (Jake Wood) was sleeping with his son’s wife, Stacey (Lacey Turner) set tongues wagging when the episode first aired on December 25th 2007.

When will EastEnders be back?

At present, we don’t know when EastEnders will be back, both the soap and the BBC are remaining tight-lipped about when the show will pick back up with fresh episodes again. They will likely want to wait for filming to resume so they can gauge how well it is going before committing to a date.

We do know that when EastEnders does return, it will be back to four episodes a week, but those episodes will be shorter.

