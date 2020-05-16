6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Ben prepares for his operation and more trouble for Keegan

Another week of drama from Walford as this weeks visit to EastEnders shows that Ben’s problems are far from over – and the same goes for Phil.

Advertisement

And Keegan may have crossed a line.

Here’s your spoilers for EastEnders between Monday 18th and Friday 22nd May.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Ben suffers a setback

Having had problems with his hearing for some time now after hitting his head during the 35th anniversary boat sinking, Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) is due to undergo an operation to help but this week, he gets a setback. With him currently unwell, there is a strong chance the surgery could be called off, so he decides the best thing he can do is keep the illness to himself. With Callum Highway (Tony Clay) and Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) both concerned for him, they begin to suspect that he is hiding something. Ben, however, continues to keep up the ruse that he is fine, but soon receives disappointing news when the doctor says that he knows he is not 100% and the surgery will have to be rescheduled.

Keegan and Jack are still at odds

Keegan Baker (Zack Morris) has had a rough trot of late after being accused of assaulting a police officer. What stung the most for him was when Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) seemed to doubt his innocence, When new video evidence came to light that proved Keegan was telling the truth, Jack urged him to keep the footage to himself but Keegan ignored him and posted the video to social media. Now he must deal with his actions, and Jack could pay the price with his job. Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith) is the one to push Keegan to reveal the truth to Jack and when he does, he is met with Jack’s anger. Has Keegan gone too far and will Jack suffer as a result?

Phil gets a visitor

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) is a man in need of cash, especially given his purchase of a certain pub. And it looked like Danny Hardcastle (Paul Usher) was going to be able to help him out when he asked Phil to do a job for him. However, things soon turned violent when Danny mocked Ben, causing Phil to make sure he knew not to do it again. When Danny returns this week to speak to him whilst he is cleaning Dennis’s graffiti-covered grave, it could be that the job is back on – but what about Ben? With everything going on, it would not be a good time for him to get involved in anything. Besides, Phil could have bigger problems as Kathy seems to be growing suspicious that something is being kept from her. Will she start digging for answers?

Elsewhere on EastEnders…

An ambulance is called for Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) following her shock collapse and Suki Kaur (Balvinder Sopal) is on hand to tend to her. But it doesn’t take long for Suki to learn that something isn’t quite right. Is there a more sinister reason for what caused Jean to have a seizure?

With the anniversary of Lucy’s death right around the corner, the Beale family plan to support each other and they do their best to be there for Peter (Dayle Hudson). Unfortunately, it all becomes too much for Peter and he makes an exit, unable to handle all the reminders. Bumping into Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold)s she offers him an olive branch.

Martin Fowler (James Bye) does some good this week and looks like a bit of a hero in the process when he tackles a thief. In doing so, he impresses Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) who decides he would be the perfect fit for a security job she has vacant at the club.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.