Have EastEnders’ Kush and Shirley put Jean’s life in danger?

Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) is no one’s idea of a Florence Nightingale so it’s no surprise that her decision to join forces with Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) to secretly administer Jean’s medication ground up in a cuppa has disastrous results in EastEnders.

As these first look pictures from the Tuesday 12th May episode reveal things go from bad to worse for Jean (Gillian Wright) as she unwittingly takes a larger dose of her medication to make up for the days she has missed and has a seizure.

Until the start of the week it has just been Kush trying to manage Jean’s deterioration as her behaviour has become more and more erratic. She is visited by the police in Monday May 11th’s episode after she made 46 calls to the station to report Whitney Dean’s (Shona McGarty) disappearance even after Whitney had already returned home.

It’s Shirley’s turn to notice how bad things have got when Jean launches a furious verbal attack on Whitney whilst she is out having lunch with Gray. Back home, Kush reveals to Shirley what he’s been doing and the pair of them grind up her missed medication but with no idea of the correct dosage.

Elsewhere on the square Max Branning (Jake Wood) should also worry that his life might be in danger. After Max mocks Stuart and Rainie’s cut-price wedding plans – they really do think that a hearse might look like a wedding limo if you stick a few ribbons on it – Rainie decides to take a leaf out of sister Tanya Cross’ (Jo Joyner) book by burying Max alive (again) to get him to hand over his money. The last time Tanya tried that with Sean Slater (Rob Kazinsky) it didn’t turn out well for anyone.

Gangster Danny (Paul Usher) takes a beating from Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) for calling Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) “a joke” because of his hearing disability. With Ben’s ear operation due on Tuesday Phil finally supports him in the only way he knows how – by offering his son in on some dodgy dealings that Phil has lined up.

One person who is cruising for a bruising is Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) who ungallantly tells Lola (Danielle Harold) that he will tell Jay (Jamie Borthwick) about their drunken one-night stand if Jay happens to ask him. Jay’s suspicions are aroused when Peter mentions that he’s pleased that the sweet hearts are back on track. Could he really be that vindictive?

