EastEnders’ Mick and Linda make heartbreaking decision – who will buy the Queen Vic?

It certainly is coming to the end of an era in EastEnders, one of those moments that fans of the soap always look forward to/nervously await finding out who is next – The Queen Vic is changing hands once again.

Mick and Linda Carter took ownership of the famous pub back on Christmas Day in 2013 after Janine’s attempt to buy it was thwarted after she was arrested for murder and the new owners subsequently moved in on Boxing Day.

Since then, it’s been like they’ve always owned it with the Carter family, and the pub itself, being central to so many storylines in the six years since. Whoever takes over is certainly going to have big shoes to fill.

We get a little closer to the day we’ll know who that will be on April 6th when Mick and Linda begin to move along the process of selling by having an estate agent come to view the property; although due to recent soap schedule changes, it will be a little while longer than originally planned.

Linda and Mick have been a couple in trouble lately as dramatic scenes have shown Linda’s battle with alcohol addiction leading to her losing control and nearly her family.

Things came to a head during the 35th anniversary episodes where we saw the pair have a very bitter and public spat that almost proved to be the end of their marriage.

The sinking of the boat and Mick risking his life to save her proved to be a turning point for them and she has since started to regain control.

Recent scenes have shown her returning to old form by winning a war of words with her enemy, Shelly.

But, as is sensible, Mick and Linda have since realised that a pub probably isn’t the best place for a recovering alcoholic to work and in a show of solidarity, they have agreed to sell and move on to start something new together.

Previous Queen Vic owners have included Den and Angie Watts, Kat and Alfie Moon and of course, the wonderful Peggy Mitchell. So good luck to whoever steps up to join that impressive legacy!

But who will it be?

