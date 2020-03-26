Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. EastEnders
  5. EastEnders’ Mick and Linda make heartbreaking decision – who will buy the Queen Vic?

EastEnders’ Mick and Linda make heartbreaking decision – who will buy the Queen Vic?

Mick and Linda plan to start afresh

eastenders mick linda selling vic

It certainly is coming to the end of an era in EastEndersone of those moments that fans of the soap always look forward to/nervously await finding out who is next – The Queen Vic is changing hands once again.

Advertisement

Mick and Linda Carter took ownership of the famous pub back on Christmas Day in 2013 after Janine’s attempt to buy it was thwarted after she was arrested for murder and the new owners subsequently moved in on Boxing Day.

Since then, it’s been like they’ve always owned it with the Carter family, and the pub itself, being central to so many storylines in the six years since. Whoever takes over is certainly going to have big shoes to fill.

We get a little closer to the day we’ll know who that will be on April 6th when Mick and Linda begin to move along the process of selling by having an estate agent come to view the property; although due to recent soap schedule changes, it will be a little while longer than originally planned.

Linda and Mick have been a couple in trouble lately as dramatic scenes have shown Linda’s battle with alcohol addiction leading to her losing control and nearly her family.

Things came to a head during the 35th anniversary episodes where we saw the pair have a very bitter and public spat that almost proved to be the end of their marriage.

The sinking of the boat and Mick risking his life to save her proved to be a turning point for them and she has since started to regain control.

eastenders mick linda estate agent

Recent scenes have shown her returning to old form by winning a war of words with her enemy, Shelly.

But, as is sensible, Mick and Linda have since realised that a pub probably isn’t the best place for a recovering alcoholic to work and in a show of solidarity, they have agreed to sell and move on to start something new together.

Previous Queen Vic owners have included Den and Angie Watts, Kat and Alfie Moon and of course, the wonderful Peggy Mitchell. So good luck to whoever steps up to join that impressive legacy!

But who will it be?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about EastEnders

eastenders mick linda selling vic
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

EastEnders

EastEnders’ Linda hands Mick divorce papers in Den and Angie throwback

eastenders max branning stacey fowler

Jake Wood wants Max and Stacey back together in EastEnders

EastEnders - July - September - 2019 - 5980

Exclusive EastEnders boss: "I’m looking forward to the day when a same-sex kiss receives zero complaints"

eastenders louise mitchell

Soap Box podcast: Louise ‘mourns’ Keanu, and there’s a new face in Emmerdale