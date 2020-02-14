EastEnders’ Whitney turns to Mick for help after killing Leo but has she got him in serious trouble?

EastEnders’ Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) in not only in trouble, but she’s alone.

On February 14th, she killed off Leo King (Tom Wells) in an act of self defence and as a result, has been left with a body in the kitchen.

While the death is completely accidental – and not really her fault – things don’t look good for Whitney as she finds herself panicking over whether she’ll be done for the crime or not.

Desperate, she turns to Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) for help on the matter as he’s really the only person she has on hand.

Mick is busy getting ready for the big boat party when hears Whitney needs help.

Spoiler pictures for the EastEnders 35th anniversary have been released showing Mick in the Slater household, presumably there to help with the body.

He looks disgusted at what he’s seen, but will he help Whitney?

What’s more, she is firmly clutching the knife that killed Leo which isn’t good news if forensics turn up.

Mick’s got enough drama of his own as he’s in the middle of a bitter break-up from Linda Carter (Kellie Bright).

On Friday’s episode, Mick finally got the push he needed to sign the divorce papers when L seemingly shrugged off the danger she put Ollie in.

But when we get to Monday (17th February), it’s all change as he is completely gutted his marriage is over.

While L is having the time of her life being a free woman, Shirley tries to make her see sense.

However, the mere sight of Mick and Whit together throws her mind into overdrive and she turns to the bottle.

Has Mick got himself in deep trouble?

