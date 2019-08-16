EastEnders reveals what’s wrong with Mick and it’s not a heart attack

Speculation had been mounting among EastEnders fans that the BBC1 soap was about to kill off popular publican Mick Carter (Danny Dyer). But after worrying viewers into believing that the beleaguered landlord was about to die from a cardiac arrest in the barrel store of the Queen Vic, tonight’s episode revealed that Mick isn’t actually suffering from a heart problem at all.

Scenes saw Mick call out to Stuart (Ricky Champ), who was alarmed to find his childhood friend struggling to breathe and collapsed on the ground. As Stuart rang for an ambulance, Mick insisted that his wife Linda (Kellie Bright) must not know about his medical problems.

However, after sneaking out of the back of the pub and heading to the hospital, he ended up being told by medics that his heart was fine, and that he’s actually been suffering with panic attacks.

In recent weeks, Mick’s problems have been mounting, with the character regularly seen fretting both about the welfare of his youngest son Ollie and wife Linda, the latter of whom has been left fearing that her cancer has returned. The advice Mick has now been given is to blow into a paper bag should he feel his anxiety increasing. But his decision to keep all this from Linda for fear of adding to her woes will surely only end up adding to his angst…

Viewers will now have to wait until next week to discover whether Mick will be able to conceal his panic attacks from his beloved L, who is herself currently awaiting word from the hospital about the results of a recent smear test. Will Mick opt to be honest with his missus or isolate himself even further?

