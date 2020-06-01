Coronation Street confirms return to filming without older cast members

ITV’s Coronation Street confirmed it will resume filming on Tuesday 9th June 2020, following an enforced break in production due to the UK pandemic lockdown since March.

From 1st June the induction process on the studio’s new stringent health and safety measures begins, in accordance with the government’s recently-issued guidelines on TV production.

The soap will keep to the current transmission pattern of three episodes a week, cut down from the regular six in March to ensure the programme remained on air for as long as possible while filming was suspended.

With a filming date confirmed, it ensures Corrie will remain on air without a transmission break as was feared.

Cast and crew over the age of 70 or with underlying health conditions will not be back on set in the initial period of filming. ITV says it will follow individual risk assessment process for anyone who falls into a clinically vulnerable category.

Producer Iain MacLeod says: “The whole team has pulled together to generate an ingenious, intricate set of protocols to allow filming to restart as safely as humanly possible.”

ITV soap stablemate Emmerdale announced on 28th May it will continue to broadcast uninterrupted, following the show’s phased return with six lockdown episodes produced under new social distancing and safety guidelines.

From the week of 8th June there will be two episodes, Mondays and Wednesdays, for a three week period, and by the week of 29th June the third Friday instalment will be reinstated, which will be the transmission period for the foreseeable future.

