Coronation Street’s Yasmeen finally opens up about Geoff’s abuse – is this the end of his wicked ways?

Coronation Street fans have been desperate to see the beginning of the end of Yasmeen Nazir’s (Shelley King) torture at the hands of Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew).

After months of coercive control, it seems she could finally have the opportunity to open up about what’s been going on.

In the coming week, Geoff practices his magic tricks during a show, and uses Yasmeen as his assistant.

However, she accidentally ruins his “crushed in a box” trick when she gets claustrophobic and starts to panic.

Although Geoff manages to laugh off the disastrous routine to his viewers, he is secretly furious with Yasmeen and makes it known to her.

It goes from bad to worse when he discovers someone has uploaded a video of the blunder online and he accuses Yasmeen of making a fool of him.

Yasmeen later climbs in the box to try and cure her fear, but Geoff secretly locks her in it and leaves her to suffer.

Thankfully, Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) arrives and lets Yasmeen out, but he isn’t convinced it was purely an accident.

Yasmeen later confides in Eileen Grimshaw about the whole event, admitting she thinks Geoff did it on purpose.

Is this finally the breakthrough she needs to stop Geoff’s evil ways?