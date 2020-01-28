Accessibility Links

Coronation Street’s Yasmeen finally opens up about Geoff’s abuse – is this the end of his wicked ways?

Is this the beginning of the end for Yasmeen's torture?

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - No Use Before Tuesday 7th January 2020 Coronation Street - Ep 9979 Monday 13th January 2020 - 2nd Ep As Geoff Metcalfe [IAN BARTHOLOMEW]and Yasmeen Nazir [SHELLEY KING] row about her cleaning efforts a tussle ensues over the vacuum and Geoff falls and hits his face on a table. Mortified, Yasmeen goes to fetch some ice. When Cathy Matthews [MELANIE HILL] returns to collect her bag, Geoff is unaware and launches into another tirade of abuse. Grabbing her bag, a shocked Cathy hurries out. Picture contact - David.crook@itv.com Photographer - Danielle Baguley This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms

Coronation Street fans have been desperate to see the beginning of the end of Yasmeen Nazir’s (Shelley King) torture at the hands of Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew).

After months of coercive control, it seems she could finally have the opportunity to open up about what’s been going on.

In the coming week, Geoff practices his magic tricks during a show, and uses Yasmeen as his assistant.

 However, she accidentally ruins his “crushed in a box” trick when she gets claustrophobic and starts to panic.

Although Geoff manages to laugh off the disastrous routine to his viewers, he is secretly furious with Yasmeen and makes it known to her.

It goes from bad to worse when he discovers someone has uploaded a video of the blunder online and he accuses Yasmeen of making a fool of him.

Yasmeen later climbs in the box to try and cure her fear, but Geoff secretly locks her in it and leaves her to suffer.

Thankfully, Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) arrives and lets Yasmeen out, but he isn’t convinced it was purely an accident.

Yasmeen later confides in Eileen Grimshaw about the whole event, admitting she thinks Geoff did it on purpose.

Is this finally the breakthrough she needs to stop Geoff’s evil ways?

