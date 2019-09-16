Coronation Street’s Paul meets abuser Kel again – but will he tell Billy?

Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) will be rocked by ghosts from the past on Monday’s Coronation Street when he’s confronted by his mum’s ex-boyfriend Kel (Joseph Alessi).

As Corrie fans have already seen, Kel has recently come back into Bernie’s life, but her son Paul will be left rattled when he learns that he’s resurfaced.

Scenes to be shown this evening find Kel catching up with Paul in the Rovers’ back yard and telling him what happened between them was “special” but that he’s now committed to Bernie.

Having overheard the conversation, local vicar and Paul’s former partner Billy starts getting suspicious.

Deciding to ask Gemma about the family’s history, Billy learns that Paul and Kel used to be inseparable. But when Paul hit 14, his personality underwent a major change, all of which resulted in Bernie and Kel splitting up.

Later on, Billy asks Paul what went on between him and Kel. But the concerned clergyman doesn’t get the response he was hoping for as Paul furiously orders him to keep his distance.

What happened between Paul and Kel?

Kel is set to become part of an historic sexual abuse storyline for Paul when it’s revealed he was groomed by his stepdad when he was a youngster – something about which Bernie and Gemma are currently in the dark.

Despite Monday’s initial falling out with Billy, viewers will see Paul eventually confide in Billy that he had a sexual relationship with his mum’s old flame when he was a teenager. A shocked Billy then tries to make Paul see that he was manipulated by Kel into believing that what happened was consensual.

As Paul faces his painful past, he decides to seek justice, while Bernie and Gemma are stunned to realise something so devastating happened right under their noses.

Corrie producer Iain MacLeod said: “This story sensitively explores something that is tragically all too common in families in the real world and highlights how these painful events still reverberate many years later.

“I hope it will allow people who have survived similar abuse and perhaps suffered in silence to find their voice and speak up. It will also showcase the brilliants talents of our cast in some incredibly challenging, powerful scenes. I am incredibly proud of this story.”

