When does Sinead die on Coronation Street?

Sinead Tinker’s happiness at marrying Daniel Osborne in a surprise wedding on Coronation Street looks set to be marred after she found a lump on her neck. The worrying discovery comes ahead of Sinead getting a tragic diagnosis from doctors that her cancer has spread to both her liver and lymph nodes, all of which means she now has just months left to live.

Actress Katie McGlynn finished filming commitments on Corrie at the weekend, with upcoming episodes set to chart how Sinead, as well as family and friends, react to the news that her cancer is now aggressive and untreatable.

When does Coronation Street air Sinead’s death?

ITV has revealed that Sinead’s final scenes will be broadcast this autumn, with McGlynn having recently explained how her character reacts to being told that her cancer is now terminal: “Daniel and Sinead are just broken. And we wanted to play their disbelief with as much realism as we could. Sinead just wants to be a mum to Bertie, so she needs to know how long she’s got left.”

Viewers who have been following the storyline know that young mum Sinead was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2018 after initially ignoring symptoms.

Sinead then began treatment, but stopped temporarily out of fear it would harm her unborn baby. A decision to restart chemotherapy resulted in Sinead responding well, but the latest news will leave her struggling to come to terms with the diagnosis, while Daniel tries to make plans for a future without his wife and the mother of their son.

Was Katie McGlynn axed from Coronation Street?

The actress recently cleared up speculation that she was axed from the soap, taking to Twitter to explain that it was her decision to leave after seven years on the cobbles “to pursue other opportunities”. She tweeted: “This outcome was the only way Sinead would ever leaver her family and Corrie behind.”

FYI…I wasn’t “AXED” it was my decision to leave to pursue other opportunities…this outcome was the only way Sinead would ever leave her family & @itvcorrie behind. It was a mutual decision. ❤️ #sineadtinker #corrie — Katie McGlynn (@KatiexMcGlynn) September 8, 2019

In order to portray Sinead’s condition as accurately as possible, McGlynn has been working with the organisation Mummy’s Star, who specialise in helping families and women who’ve been suffering from cancer in or around pregnancy. Said the actress:

“Every story is different. It’s a unique experience battling cancer in pregnancy. Sinead blames herself, so their advice and support has been gratefully received.”

