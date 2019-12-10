What’s happening on Holby City tonight?

Set in the same fictional Holby hospital as sister-show Casualty, Holby City has been running weekly since 1999 and is one of the most popular continuing dramas on British television.

What’s happening on Holby City this week?

Jac is confined to a psychiatric unit, and refuses to accept that she has a problem. However, a visit from Fletch, Sacha and Elliot convinces her that things have to change for Emma’s sake. Chloe receives some life-changing news, and decides that she has to tell Evan’s sister the truth about her dead brother. Zav and Cameron try to save the life of a girl who has been stabbed, only to discover a disturbing truth behind the attack.

What time is Holby on tonight?

Holby City Series 21 – Episode 50, Kintsugi is on BBC1 at 8pm on Tuesday 10th December 2019.

Who’s in the cast?

A full cast list for Holby City can be found here.