Adrian ‘Fletch’ Fletcher (played by Alex Walkinshaw)

Who is Fletch? Fletch is an ex-car salesman, now Head of Nursing at Holby City Hospital. Dedicated to his job, he prefers to get involved in his scrubs and lead from the front-line – and he's your go-to man for advice. Fletch is a single parent with four kids but that hasn’t stopped him romancing a number of female colleagues, most recently Jac Naylor.

What else has Alex Walkinshaw been in?

Alex Walkinshaw guest-starred three times in The Bill between 1992 and 1995, before landing the regular role of PC Dale Smith, which he played from 1999 to 2010. He's also appeared in Waterloo Road from 2011-2012 as PE teacher Jeremy Diamond, and in 2012 joined Casualty as Fletch, before transferring to Holby City as a regular in 2014.

More like this

Jac Naylor (played by Rosie Marcel)

Who is Jac Naylor? Jac Naylor is Darwin ward's determined Head of Cardiothoracics. She may come across as emotionless, but those who get to know her find she's more than a ‘tiger mother’ to her daughter, Emma. She's recently shared some chemistry with Fletch, but Jac has put the brakes on the budding romance. She will work herself into the ground to get the job done and go the distance for causes she believes in.

What else has Rosie Marcel been in?

Jac Naylor is Rosie Marcel’s biggest role to date since joining Holby City in 2005; she has also played the character in a number of episodes of sister show Casualty. At the age of three, Marcel appeared in A Midsummer Night's Dream at the National Theatre which led to her appearing in Press Gang and Days Like These. She appeared in a handful of episodes on The Bill, with her character dating Dale Smith (played by her Holby co-star Alex Walkinshaw).

Henrik Hanssen (played by Guy Henry)

Who is Henrik Hanssen? Henrik Hanssen is the Swedish-born CEO of Holby City Hospital and a Consultant General Surgeon. He has led the hospital through a number of crises during his tenure but recently took time off to address his mental health. Henrik has previously tried to conceal details his family life as he views it as a sign of weakness.

What else has Guy Henry been in?

Guy Henry has had a prolific career in theatre, on TV and in film. His main stage work has been with the RSC from 1991 to 2013, appearing in Hamlet, Twelfth Night and more. Film fans might recognise him as Pius Thicknesse in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows and his voice from playing Grand Moff Tarkin in Rogue One (read more about how he filmed his groundbreaking Star Wars role). Henry joined the regular cast of Holby City in 2010.

Adrian ‘Fletch’ Fletcher (played by Alex Walkinshaw)

Who is Fletch? Fletch is an ex-car salesman, now Head of Nursing at Holby City Hospital. Dedicated to his job, he prefers to get involved in his scrubs and lead from the front-line – and he's your go-to man for advice. Fletch is a single parent with four kids but that hasn’t stopped him romancing a number of female colleagues, most recently Jac Naylor.

What else has Alex Walkinshaw been in?

Alex Walkinshaw guest-starred three times in The Bill between 1992 and 1995, before landing the regular role of PC Dale Smith, which he played from 1999 to 2010. He's also appeared in Waterloo Road from 2011-2012 as PE teacher Jeremy Diamond, and in 2012 joined Casualty as Fletch, before transferring to Holby City as a regular in 2014.

Ric Griffin (played by Hugh Quarshie)

BBC

Who is Ric Griffin? Ric Griffin is a Consultant General Surgeon and Clinical Lead on Keller in Holby City Hospital. Ric will take on anything if he believes it and is an idealistic campaigner. His colleagues see him as a selfless medical hero and a confident leader – but his private life has been rocky, with a string of broken marriages and damaged family relationships.

What else has Hugh Quarshie been in?

Hugh Quarshie has appeared in many RSC stage productions, however he is best known for appearences in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Highlander and episodes of Doctor Who, Medics and The Tomorrow People. Quarshie is the longest-serving cast member on Holby City having played the role of Ric for 17 years.

Guy Self (played by John Michie)

Who is Guy Self? A determined and, at times, ruthless, neurosurgeon, Guy has been on the wards on and off since 2013. His recent return came as a company he has shares in privatised the Darwin ward and he has been described as “Holby's very own neurological Lord of Misrule, who is always guaranteed to sow trouble and strife"

What else has John Michie been in?

Scotsman John Michie is well known for his role on the hit ITV show Taggart where he played DI Robbie Ross. His other credits include a stint on Coronation Street as Karl Monroe and he was recently seen in the latest season of Strike Back.

Sacha Levy (played by Bob Barrett)

Who is Sacha Levy? Sacha Levy is a Consultant General Surgeon and Clinical Skills Tutor at Holby City Hospital. He is seen as kind and loveable and is liked by his colleagues. A family man, he has three children and is twice divorced and was once in a relationship with colleague Essie. Sacha would do anything for those he is close to.

What else has Bob Barrett been in?

Bob Barrett is best known for his role as Sacha Levy in Holby City. He started his stage career in 1991 and has more than 30 credits to his name in the West End and around the UK.

Estelle ‘Essie’ Di Lucca (played by Kaye Wragg)

Who is Essie Di Lucca? Essie Di Lucca is a Nurse and Transplant Co-ordinator at Holby City Hospital. Essie always puts the patients first when negotiating the difficult healthcare system. Essie was in a long-term relationship with Sacha Levy, but eventually got married to Rafaello ‘Raf’ Di Lucca (played by Strictly winner Joe McFadden). Sadly their happiness was short-lived as Raf was later shot and died of his injuries.

What else has Kaye Wragg been in?

Kaye Wragg is best known for her role as Sergeant Diane Noble in The Bill, before joining Holby City in 2015. She's appeared in a couple of Casualty/Holby City crossovers, and has starred in The Lakes, No Angels and The Sins, plus guest roles in TV shows No Offence, Death in Paradise and Silent Witness.

Dominic Copeland (played by David Ames)

Who is Dominic Copeland? Dominic Copeland is a Clinical Registrar at Holby City Hospital. A generous, gifted doctor with a good sense of humour, he's been through a lot. Recently he married Ben ‘Lofty’ Chiltern after suffering an abusive relationship with registrar Isaac Mayfield and finding out he is adopted.

What else has David Ames been in?

David Ames is best known for his role as Dominic Copeland in Holby City which he initially played as a guest character before joining as a regular cast member in 2014. Ames has also appeared in an episode of Doctor Who.

Donna Jackson (played by Jaye Jacobs)

Who is Donna Jackson? Donna Jackson is a Senior Staff Nurse at Holby City Hospital. She has recently returned from a five-year break which she spent looking after her two girls. At the moment she is in a relationship with Xavier Duval.

What else has Jaye Jacobs been in?

Jaye Jacobs is best known for playing Donna since 2011, reprising the role in 2017. She has also played Sian Diamond in Waterloo Road and Amber in Millie Inbetween and voiced Amaya in the fifth episode of the Games of Thrones video game.

Nicky McKendrick (played by Belinda Owusu)

Who is Nicky McKendrick? Nicky Mckendrick is an F2 Junior Doctor at Holby City Hospital. She is known for her hard-partying and often turns up to work with a hangover. She gets by on the wards but rarely goes above and beyond, leaving her boss Jac Naylor unimpressed.

What else has Belinda Owusu been in?

Prior to her role in Holby City, Belinda played Denise Fox's daughter Libby in EastEnders from 2006-2010.

Cameron Dunn (Played by Nic Jackman)

Who is Cameron Dunn? Coming from a wealthy background and being somewhat entitled as a result, Cameron is often described as naive and the eternal optimist- confident that things will always go his way. Keen to be a hero, his willingness to put himself in harm's way, regardless of the rules, often sees him find himself in trouble.

What else has Nic Jackman been in? It appears as though Holby City is Nic's first major role since joining the industry with only a couple of guest roles credited to his name prior.

Ange Godard (Played by Dawn Steele)

Who is Ange Godard? There are two sides to Ange, one that the patients see and one only witnessed by her colleagues. To those who work with her, Ange is fierce, stubborn, and not one to pick a fight with. Yet she is also funny, loud, and there is a caring and compassionate side to her that gives her one of the best bedside manners at Holby General.

What else has Dawn Steele been in? Dawn has been a familiar face on many a TV drama over the years. You may know her from her regular stints on Monarch of the Glen, Sea of Souls, River City and Wild at Heart.

Chloe Godard (Played by Amy Lennox)

Who is Chloe Godard? Specialist Trainee, Chloe, could be considered slightly spoilt, but the confident doctor in training is also one of the chattiest people you could meet. Happy to talk for hours, even if she has never met you, Chloe has always been certain of what career she wanted.

What else has Amy Lennox been in? Whilst this may be Amy's first regular television gig, she is far from an unknown in the acting world. Prior to joing Holby City, she had a successful stage career that saw her nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award for her role as Lauren in Kinky Boots.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

Max McGerry (Played by Jo Martin)

Who is Max McGerry? Being the acting chief executive officer of Holby City Hospital must be stressful enough, but there is plenty of drama to be mined from her relationship with her son, Louis, who was born female and recently transitioned- something Max has been struggling to deal with.

What else has Jo Martin been in?

Jo is perhaps best known recently for a guest stint in Doctor Who in which she turned out to be central to a game-changing changing twist to the nearly 60-year old show. Previously, Jo was a regular on The Crouches and has had guest spots in numerous shows over the years including Jonathan Creek, Fleabag and EastEnders.

Louis McGerry (Played by Tyler Luke Cunningham)

Who is Louis McGerry? While Louis can be warm-hearted and kind, he is also known for being extremely stubborn which has a tendency to rub people up the wrong way. Born a female and transitioning to a male later in life, Louis has a fractured relationship with his mother and the two often clash- despite his desire to have her approval.

What else has Tyler Luke Cunningham been in? Tyler, who is trans himself, guest-starred in Boy Meets Girl, a two season-long show that had a trans main character. He also appeared recently in I May Destroy You and had a role in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Kian Madani (Played by Ramin Karimloo)

Who is Kian Madani? Kian may have a high-pressure job as a surgeon but you would never know it as he seems to breeze through life without a care in the world, Always more interested in having fun than he is doing something mundane like paperwork, his laid-back approach to life is something that does not always sit well with others.

What else has Ramin Karimloo been in? Another castmember who is best known for his work on the stage, Ramin has been in many massive productions over the years including The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables and Doctor Zhivago. He is also a musician with his album, Ramin, reaching number 16 in the UK album charts.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Holby City page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.