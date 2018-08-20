Passion, pride and laughter: listeners loved Greg James’s first Radio 1 Breakfast Show

"I'm going to start listening to the radio again"

Greg James has taken over the Radio 1 Breakfast Show ­– and listeners are absolutely loving it.

The first morning show from the 32-year-old former drivetime host – who swapped jobs with Nick Grimshaw – was quickly declared “amazing” and many even said it had turned them back on to radio again…

Think @gregjames is actually the reason I’m going to start listening to the radio again, #radio1breakfastshow great show listening back on the radio 1 app 👍👍 — Paul (@Clarkiecruise) August 20, 2018

This show is reminding me just how much I love radio and makes me feel like my dreams aren’t out of reach 📻 #radio1breakfastshow — Mike Nicholas (@mikenicholasnz) August 20, 2018

Not listened to Radio 1 breakfast show since Moyles left. @gregjames is smashing it. You can just tell he keeps pinching himself as he tries to take it all in. Love it. #gregjames #radio1breakfastshow — Lisa Asbury (@littlemissv) August 20, 2018

I’m not really a regular @BBCR1 listener anymore but @gregjames is sounding excellent this morning. Good luck! #radio1breakfastshow — Rory Auskerry (@roryauskerry) August 20, 2018

In particular, listeners praised his opening words: “My name is Greg James and I love radio more than anything else in the whole world. It is the best thing. It is there when you’re happy, it’s there when you’re sad. It cheers you up, it makes you laugh, it sums up moments in your life.

“This is the most famous radio show in the world and it’s a privilege to share it with you every morning.”

And we're off! 🚀✨ Here are @GregJames' very first words on brand new Breakfast and the all-important first song to be played on the show… This is going to be FUN! pic.twitter.com/jwZRdieOdm — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) August 20, 2018

How can you be so proud and pleased for someone you don’t know?? Got goosebumps at your opening link @gregjames @BBCR1 #breakfastshow #radio1breakfastshow — Katharine Sharpe (@KatharineS93) August 20, 2018

Congrats lovely @gregjames and hope today has been amazing! Loved your first link! Looking forward to our mornings together whoop woop! 😘#gregjames #radio1breakfastshow — lizzie fee (@Lizzie_Fee) August 20, 2018

He then followed this up by playing Avicii’s Levels, a song picked by a listener.

After 12 years away, I’m listening to the @BBCR1 Breakfast Show again. Avicii – Levels seemed a very appropriate first choice, even if it was picked by a listener! All the best @gregjames on your new show #GoWell — Tim (@TDart85) August 20, 2018

What a great first song, "Levels" by @Avicii, that's sure to get the people of the UK, up and moving, on this wonderful Monday morning @gregjames @R1Breakfast @BBCR1 #R1BreakfastWithGreg — Kieran Bradley (@kieranbradley91) August 20, 2018

And then there were the Red Arrows. James hired the aircraft aerobatic team to put on a display – on fold-up bikes.

#radio1breakfastshow Cryng with laughter at the Red Arrows stunt- bonkers fun — lindsay mackie (@lindsaymackie) August 20, 2018

Just spat porridge on the lady in front of me when @gregjames announced his Red Arrows display on bikes. Next time can we have the “Red Barrows” please? Displays with smoke in red branded wheel barrows. Cannot wait for this! #radio1breakfastshow — Dave Hughes (@Dave_Hughes) August 20, 2018

And James also chatted to Calvin Harris about growing vegetables in the garden – leading some listeners to suggest a regular collaboration…

I'm crying with laughter on my way to work listening to Calvin Harris & @gregjames talking about squirrels nibbling on watermelons and general vegetable chat and it's the best start to the week #radio1breakfastshow @BBCR1 — Helen Trott (@lellypoptrott) August 20, 2018

If @gregjames and @CalvinHarris decided to do a morning gardening show on the radio together every day I would totally listen to that — Richard Sanderson (@richiedrinkstea) August 20, 2018

Overall, listeners were swept away by Greg’s unmistakable enthusiasm.

So glad I set my alarm to hear that excitement in your voice, you can tell how much this means to you. You’ve got this, now run with it. P.S. Loving your early morning huskiness 😍 — Lucy O'Neil (@lucy_oneil) August 20, 2018

@gregjames set my alarm for you this morning. Congratulations! Your passion for radio and your radio 1 journey is so inspiring. What a guy ❤️ — Frederica (@Fredericasev) August 20, 2018

This is even more fun than I thought it would be — Greg James (@gregjames) August 20, 2018

Congrats, Greg!

The Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Greg James is on at 6:30-10am Monday to Thursday on BB Radio 1