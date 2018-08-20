Accessibility Links

Passion, pride and laughter: listeners loved Greg James’s first Radio 1 Breakfast Show

"I'm going to start listening to the radio again"

BBC, Twitter, TL

Greg James has taken over the Radio 1 Breakfast Show ­– and listeners are absolutely loving it.

The first morning show from the 32-year-old former drivetime host – who swapped jobs with Nick Grimshaw – was quickly declared “amazing” and many even said it had turned them back on to radio again…

In particular, listeners praised his opening words: “My name is Greg James and I love radio more than anything else in the whole world. It is the best thing. It is there when you’re happy, it’s there when you’re sad. It cheers you up, it makes you laugh, it sums up moments in your life.

“This is the most famous radio show in the world and it’s a privilege to share it with you every morning.”

He then followed this up by playing Avicii’s Levels, a song picked by a listener.

And then there were the Red Arrows. James hired the aircraft aerobatic team to put on a display – on fold-up bikes.

And James also chatted to Calvin Harris about growing vegetables in the garden – leading some listeners to suggest a regular collaboration…

Overall, listeners were swept away by Greg’s unmistakable enthusiasm.

Congrats, Greg!

The Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Greg James is on at 6:30-10am Monday to Thursday on BB Radio 1

