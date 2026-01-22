❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Sean Bean confirmed for very surprising video podcast series – and why he's "perfect role model" for it
The Ned Stark actor is swapping his sword for a pair of binoculars.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Thursday, 22 January 2026 at 2:33 pm
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad