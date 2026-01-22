Spring is coming! And to celebrate, iconic actor Sean Bean is set to indulge in a spot of birdwatching as he's been confirmed as the new host of the podcast Get Birding.

Ad

Swapping his sword for a pair of binoculars, the Ned Stark actor will be joined by series 1 host Dr Mya-Rose Craig, also known as Birdgirl, as he navigates the world of birding.

The first episode, which sees Bean joined by Elbow frontman BBC 6 Music DJ, Guy Garvey, is out now.

Addressing his rather unexpected hobby, Bean said: “It might come as a surprise to many, but I was a keen birder as a teenager growing up on a Sheffield estate, and spent many happy hours seeing what I could spot in our gardens and surrounding fields with my friends.”

“In a busy world, birdwatching is a great way to connect with nature and relax, and I am excited to pick up my binoculars and go on this adventure with the Get Birding community – from seasoned birders, to those wanting to give it a try.”

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from YouTube. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Craig, who will be returning to the series as Bean's mentor, added: “It’s a real privilege to be working with Sean Bean in this latest series of Get Birding; he is such an icon and comes with a completely different set of knowledge and experience to me.

"I am a big believer that birding should be accessible to everyone, no matter your age, experience, or where you live, and I’m keen to see as wide an audience as possible tuning in and getting involved.”

Jane Gerber, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Peanut & Crumb, went on to say: “We are incredibly excited to have Sean on board as the Get Birding podcast goes always-on for the first time.

"He is the perfect role model to encourage everyone, everywhere to connect with nature, showing that birdwatchers don’t have to just fit one box.”

Game of Thrones. HBO

While it might seem a surprising role for Bean, the actor opened up to Radio Times last year about recently embracing a more relaxing pace of life and how he switches off after intense roles – including relocating to Somerset with his wife, Ashley Moore.

“It was accidental, really. I’d lived in London since drama school, and I just realised my girls had grown up and got married and were having kids,” he said.

“I thought, ‘I don’t know what I’m really here for.’ Then Ashley saw this quirky little place in Somerset, with a lot of trees and water and land. I find it very relaxing, there’s nothing there, just the sound of birds and a stillness.

"It allows me to recharge my batteries, get rid of the detritus of the last part that might still be hanging around.”

You can listen to Get Birding wherever you find your podcasts, as well as on its YouTube channel @‌GetBirdingUK.

Ad

Check out more of our Audio coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.