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Bill Nighy transforms into key Harry Potter character in new clip from audiobook adaptations
Nighy takes on a new role, having previously played Rufus Scrimgeour in 2010 film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.
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Published: Tuesday, 14 April 2026 at 10:25 am
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