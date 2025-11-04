Audible's new collection of Harry Potter audiobooks is landing on the platform this November, kicking off with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

Harry Potter: The Full Cast Audio Edition was confirmed to be in development last year and is now officially coming to life with a star-studded list of TV and film actors taking part.

The line-up includes comedy legend Hugh Laurie as Albus Dumbledore, Succession actor Matthew Macfadyen as Lord Voldemort and Doctor Who star Michelle Gomez as Professor McGonagall.

Casting was completed in early 2025 and production was wrapped with over 2,000 recording hours logged to create these complete, unabridged editions.

The first audiobook will be arriving on 4th November, with every subsequent novel coming out monthly.

Here's everything you need to know about the new audiobooks and how to listen.

How to listen to the new Harry Potter: The Full Cast Audio Edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

The Full Cast Audio Edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will be available only on Audible from 4th November 2025.

If you're new to the service, Audible is available from £5.99 a month or £8.99 for Audible Premium Plus, both with a 30-day free trial. With the Premium Plus plan, you can get one credit a month to buy any audiobook from the entire collection.

However at the moment, you can also take advantage of Audible's limited-time offer of three months for 99p, which will automatically renew for £8.99 a month after.

When are the other books be released as Harry Potter: The Full Cast Audio Editions on Audible?

The rest of the Harry Potter full cast editions will be available every month, so you could have all of them in your collection by May 2026.

Who stars in the Harry Potter: The Full Cast Audio Editions cast?

The principal cast of the new Harry Potter Audio Editions has now been announced, including:

  • Narration by Cush Jumbo
  • Hugh Laurie as Dumbledore
  • Matthew MacFadyen as Voldemort
  • Riz Ahmed as Snape
  • Michelle Gomez as McGonagall
  • Kit Harington as Professor Lockhart
  • Keira Knightly as Professor Umbridge
  • Iwan Rheon as Lupin
  • Ruth Wilson as Bellatrix Lestrange
  • Ambika Mod as Nymphadora Tonks
  • Leo Woodall as Bill Weasley
  • Simon Pegg as Arthur Weasley
  • James McAvoy as Mad-Eye Moody
  • Gemma Whelan as Professor Sprout
  • Matt Berry as Sir Cadogan
  • Bill Nighy as Professor Slughorn,
  • David Holmes as Stan Shunpike
  • Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as Sirius Black
  • Anna Maxwell Martin as Rita Skeeter
  • Mackenzie Crook as Kreacher
  • Stephen Mangan as Nearly Headless Nick
  • Tracy-Ann Oberman as Madam Hooch
  • Millie Gubby as Luna Lovegood
  • Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester and Arabella Stanton as Harry, Ron and Hermione in books 1–3
  • Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan and Nina Barker-Francis as Harry, Ron and Hermione in books 4– 7

Will you still be able to listen to the Harry Potter audiobooks narrated by Stephen Fry?

Yes! The existing single-narrator Harry Potter audiobooks performed by Stephen Fry will still be available to listen to on Audible.

