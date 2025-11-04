Audible's new collection of Harry Potter audiobooks is landing on the platform this November, kicking off with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

Harry Potter: The Full Cast Audio Edition was confirmed to be in development last year and is now officially coming to life with a star-studded list of TV and film actors taking part.

The line-up includes comedy legend Hugh Laurie as Albus Dumbledore, Succession actor Matthew Macfadyen as Lord Voldemort and Doctor Who star Michelle Gomez as Professor McGonagall.

Casting was completed in early 2025 and production was wrapped with over 2,000 recording hours logged to create these complete, unabridged editions.

The first audiobook will be arriving on 4th November, with every subsequent novel coming out monthly.

Here's everything you need to know about the new audiobooks and how to listen.

How to listen to the new Harry Potter: The Full Cast Audio Edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

The Full Cast Audio Edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will be available only on Audible from 4th November 2025.

If you're new to the service, Audible is available from £5.99 a month or £8.99 for Audible Premium Plus, both with a 30-day free trial. With the Premium Plus plan, you can get one credit a month to buy any audiobook from the entire collection.

However at the moment, you can also take advantage of Audible's limited-time offer of three months for 99p, which will automatically renew for £8.99 a month after.

When are the other books be released as Harry Potter: The Full Cast Audio Editions on Audible?

The rest of the Harry Potter full cast editions will be available every month, so you could have all of them in your collection by May 2026.

Who stars in the Harry Potter: The Full Cast Audio Editions cast?

The principal cast of the new Harry Potter Audio Editions has now been announced, including:

Narration by Cush Jumbo

Hugh Laurie as Dumbledore

Matthew MacFadyen as Voldemort

Riz Ahmed as Snape

Michelle Gomez as McGonagall

Kit Harington as Professor Lockhart

Keira Knightly as Professor Umbridge

Iwan Rheon as Lupin

Ruth Wilson as Bellatrix Lestrange

Ambika Mod as Nymphadora Tonks

Leo Woodall as Bill Weasley

Simon Pegg as Arthur Weasley

James McAvoy as Mad-Eye Moody

Gemma Whelan as Professor Sprout

Matt Berry as Sir Cadogan

Bill Nighy as Professor Slughorn,

David Holmes as Stan Shunpike

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as Sirius Black

Anna Maxwell Martin as Rita Skeeter

Mackenzie Crook as Kreacher

Stephen Mangan as Nearly Headless Nick

Tracy-Ann Oberman as Madam Hooch

Millie Gubby as Luna Lovegood

Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester and Arabella Stanton as Harry, Ron and Hermione in books 1–3

Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan and Nina Barker-Francis as Harry, Ron and Hermione in books 4– 7

Will you still be able to listen to the Harry Potter audiobooks narrated by Stephen Fry?

Yes! The existing single-narrator Harry Potter audiobooks performed by Stephen Fry will still be available to listen to on Audible.

