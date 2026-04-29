This article first appeared in Radio Times magazine.

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On 1 December 2017, I could hear my heart beating as I walked into the recording studio, clutching the script of the pilot episode of my radio show, Conversations from a Long Marriage. I had written it for them – but I was meeting Joanna Lumley and Roger Allam for the first time. Joanna’s first words to me were, “You’ve been listening at my window, Jan.” A huge compliment. I couldn’t stop smiling during the recording.

I began comedy writing with my husband, Gavin Petrie, in 1987, when we submitted a script to the Radio Times Sounds Funny competition and won. Our writing partnership lasted 30 years, until one day, I told Gavin I wanted us to write about a long-married couple, still passionately in love with wine, music, life and each other. I could tell his enthusiasm and creative energy were fading – early signs that he had Alzheimer’s. “Write it on your own,” he said, generously. “It’ll be great.”

Gavin died last November, while I was in the middle of writing series seven of CFALM (yes, we have become an acronym). I was helpless with grief for many weeks, until a discreet note from producer Claire Jones reminded me we had a recording date in January.

I went back to my desk. Writing is great therapy and I hear Joanna and Roger’s voices in my head. I feel now that series seven may be the strongest ever. Roger described it as, “Lots of sex, lots of laughs and some tears. It’s really gripping.”

I used to claim I created CFALM because I was tired of the doddery portrayals of older women, but when Emma Freud sent me a message, offering consolation that “you’ve lost your magnificent Gavin/Roger...” I realised what everyone else seems to know – that Conversations from a Long Marriage is, and always has been, a love letter to Gavin.

On 27 January 2026, almost a decade on, I walked into the same studio to record series seven, just hoping I could hold it together. Joanna and Roger had sent wonderful cards and messages, but being swept up in the hugs and warmth of the CFALM Massive comfort blanket brought many tears – not all of them mine.

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Conversations from a Long Marriage returns to BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds on Monday 4 May at 2:15pm. Past episodes are available to listen to on BBC Sounds.

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