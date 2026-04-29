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I wrote Conversations from a Long Marriage and this is how Joanna Lumley and Roger Allam moved me to tears
Jan Etherington writes for Radio Times as the beloved BBC Radio 4 series returns.
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Published: Wednesday, 29 April 2026 at 8:00 am
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