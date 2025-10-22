The full cast for Audible’s adaptation of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter books has been revealed, with Bill Nighy among the latest additions to the line-up.

Nighy played Minister for Magic, Rufus Scrimgeour, in the Warner Bros. Harry Potter films but will take on a different role in Harry Potter: The Full Cast Audio Editions, providing the voice of Professor Slughorn.

Other new additions to the cast include Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù (Black Rabbit) as Sirius Black, Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland) as Rita Skeeter, Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Derry Girls) as Professor Trelawney, Mackenzie Crook (The Office) as Kreacher, Stephen Mangan (The Split) as Nearly Headless Nick and Tracy-Ann Oberman (EastEnders) as Madam Hooch.

David Holmes, who was Daniel Radcliffe’s stunt double on the Harry Potter movies, will voice Stan Shunpike, the Knight Bus conductor.

Meanwhile, Jude Farrant will voice the young Draco Malfoy in the first three audiobooks, with Maximus Evans continuing the part in audiobooks four through seven. Jake Sigsworth will portray Neville Longbottom in the first three audiobooks, while Archie Mountain will voice the character in audiobooks four through seven.

“I was pleased to be asked to play the Professor after having already played a Minister for Magic,” said Nighy in a statement. “Is it possible that I’m the only actor who can claim that achievement? It means that my career continues to have meaning for the next couple of generations.

"I’m always grateful when asked to play academics having not been further educated myself. I’m hoping to be a significant part of something that will keep children entertained in the car on those long journeys overseas or just on the way to school.”

Holmes added: “I’m beyond thrilled and honoured to be voicing Stan Shunpike in the forthcoming Pottermore and Audible Harry Potter full-cast audiobook. Being a part of this is very much full circle for me, considering I was the Harry stunt double inside the Knight Bus as it was whizzing through the streets of London on the Harry Potter Prisoner of Azkaban movie.

"I hope everybody enjoys my performance and both old or new audiences will connect with these magical stories. Tickets please….”

Bill Nighy.

They join the previously announced Hugh Laurie as Albus Dumbledore, Matthew Macfadyen as Lord Voldemort, Riz Ahmed as Professor Snape, Cush Jumbo OBE as the narrator, Kit Harington as Professor Lockhart, Keira Knightley as Professor Umbridge, Iwan Rheon as Professor Lupin, Ruth Wilson as Bellatrix Lestrange and Ambika Mod as Nymphadora Tonks.

Leo Woodall was also previously announced to be starring as Bill Weasley, Simon Pegg as Arthur Weasley, James McAvoy as Mad-Eye Moody, Gemma Whelan as Professor Sprout, Matt Berry as Sir Cadogan, Michelle Gomez as Professor McGonagall, Mark Addy as Hagrid, Alex Hassell as Lucius Malfoy, Daniel Mays as Dobby, and Sara and Avni Deshmukh as The Patil Twins.

Meanwhile, rising stars Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, and Arabella Stanton will play the younger versions of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger respectively in the first three audiobooks. Notably, Stanton is also playing Hermione in the upcoming HBO series.

Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan, and Nina Barker-Francis will play the older versions of the trio in audiobook four through to the conclusion.

The first audiobook, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, is scheduled to be released on Audible on 4th November, 2025, with the remaining six English-language audiobooks releasing monthly.

The final audiobook is set to arrive one year before the HBO series is expected to premiere, with that series having begun filming, but not set for release until 2027.

Dominic McLaughlin in the role of Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Aidan Monaghan/HBO

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has faced backlash in some quarters due to her views on transgender rights. In 2020, she published a lengthy statement detailing her stance on sex and gender debates – the essay was criticised and disputed by LGBTQ+ charities including Stonewall.

Rowling has also shared her views on social media, including in a 2024 post on X (formerly Twitter), in which she insisted that “there are no trans kids” and opposed the idea that a child can be “born in the wrong body”.

In May 2025, Rowling set up the JK Rowling Women’s Fund, which describes itself as offering legal funding support to “individuals and organisations fighting to retain women’s sex-based rights”.

Harry Potter actors including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, have distanced themselves from Rowling's views and have issued statements supporting the transgender community. Others, including Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter and Jim Broadbent, have defended the author from the criticism she has received.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone: The Full-Cast Audio Edition is available on Tuesday 4th November. Read our list of the best audiobooks on Audible to listen to right now.

