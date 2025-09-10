Now, new additions to the cast have been confirmed, with some more A-listers also joining the line-up.

Amongst those who have been cast are Keira Knightley, who will play Dolores Umbridge, while Game of Thrones legends Kit Harington and Iwan Rheon will both be playing Defence Against the Dark Arts teachers, with Harington playing Gilderoy Lockhart and Rheon taking on the role of Remus Lupin.

Keira Knightley and Kit Harington. Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images, John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Other new additions include Ruth Wilson as Bellatrix Lestrange, Simon Pegg as Arthur Weasley, James McAvoy as Mad-Eye Moody, Gemma Whelan as Professor Sprout and Matt Berry as Sir Cadogan.

Iwan Rheon and Ruth Wilson. Dave Benett/Getty Images, Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

There will also be a One Day reunion, as the stars of that Netflix series, Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall, play Nymphadora Tonks and Bill Weasley.

On the announcement, McAvoy said: "I am absolutely thrilled to bring the fiercely determined Mad-Eye Moody to life in these dynamic audio editions from Pottermore and Audible. He's a layered character, constantly shifting between battle-hardened intensity and unexpected moments of wisdom. Capturing his commanding presence was incredibly fun."

Ambika Mod as Emma and Leo Woodall as Dexter in One Day. Teddy Cavendish/Netflix

Meanwhile, Woodall added: "In creating Bill Weasley's adventures through voice, it is genuinely special to be part of bringing this world to life in a new way for listeners.

"From the stellar cast to the immersive sound world that Pottermore and Audible have put together, listeners everywhere will be given a new way to be transported directly into these celebrated stories."

As was previously confirmed, the roles of Harry, Ron and Hermione will be played by a different set of actors in the first three books to the latter four. The actor playing Hermione in the first three, Arabella Stanton, has also been cast as Hermione in HBO's new TV version of Harry Potter.

The first of the audio dramas, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, will be released on 4th November 2025, with each following release arriving monthly. The final instalment, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, will arrive on 12th May 2026.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has faced backlash in some quarters due to her views on transgender rights. In 2020, she published a lengthy statement detailing her stance on sex and gender debates – the essay was criticised and disputed by LGBTQ+ charities including Stonewall.

Rowling has also shared her views on social media, including in a 2024 post on X (formerly Twitter), in which she insisted that “there are no trans kids” and opposed the idea that a child can be “born in the wrong body”.

In May 2025, Rowling set up the JK Rowling Women’s Fund, which describes itself as offering legal funding support to “individuals and organisations fighting to retain women’s sex-based rights”.

Harry Potter actors including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, have distanced themselves from Rowling's views and have issued statements supporting the transgender community. Others, including Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter and Jim Broadbent, have defended the author from the criticism she has received.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone: The Full-Cast Audio Edition will be released on Tuesday 4th November and is available to pre-order here. Read our list of the best audiobooks on Audible to listen to right now.

