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Joanna Lumley talks turning 80, mortality and assisted dying: "I shall clearly make 90, and I can't wait!"
Busier than ever on the eve of her 80th birthday, Joanna Lumley talks about sex, death, marriage – and holes in her trousers.
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Published: Monday, 27 April 2026 at 5:00 pm
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