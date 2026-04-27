❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Radio 4's Jenny Kleeman talks DNA journey: "We have a US president who will talk about good genes"
Ever wondered about your heritage and thought about taking an ancestral DNA test? Be careful what you wish for, says Jenny Kleeman.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 issues for £10
Published: Monday, 27 April 2026 at 5:00 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £1 per week
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists and more, all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad