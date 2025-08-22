Reading Festival has finally arrived, and there are hundreds of acts for you to make your way through as you head to Richfield Avenue this weekend.

Ahead of the main event, the party fully starts on Thursday evening, with DJs performing on the Chevron and Festival Republic stages to ease you into the weekend ahead.

If you're attending Reading, you'll also get a bonus stage that twin festival Leeds doesn't – with The Smirnoff Stage giving you even more choice.

We understand it's hard to try and make sure you catch everyone you love, though, and that's where we come in with the full line-up set times so you can schedule exactly where you need to be and when.

Here's everything you need to know about where to find your favourite acts this weekend.

Friday 22nd August

Chappell Roan singing on stage
Chappell Roan. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

Main Stage

  • 12pm: Red Rum Club
  • 12.50pm: Alessi Rose
  • 1.45pm: The Royston Club
  • 2.45pm: Bloc Party
  • 4.10pm: Wallows
  • 5.20pm: The Kooks
  • 7.10pm: Chappell Roan
  • 9.40pm: Hozier

Chevron Stage

  • 12.25pm: Good Health Good Wealth
  • 1pm: Charlotte Plank
  • 1.50pm: Badger
  • 2.45pm: Nemzzz
  • 3.50pm: Still Woozy
  • 4.55pm: Soft Play
  • 6.10pm: Rudim3ntal
  • 8.40pm: AJ Tracey
  • 11.30pm: C100
  • 1am: Badger
  • 2am: DJ Battle

Festival Republic Stage

  • 1pm: Any Young Mechanic
  • 1.50pm: Glixen
  • 2.40pm: Jasmine.4.T
  • 3.30pm: Been Stellar
  • 4.20pm: Sofia Isella
  • 5.10pm: Snayx
  • 6pm: The Linda Lindas
  • 7.40pm: Heartworms
  • 8.30pm: Mannequin P***y
  • 9.35pm: High Vis
  • 10.40pm: The Chats
  • 12am: Pop Never Dies
  • 1.30am: Fuzz Club

BBC Introducing

  • 12pm: Girl Group
  • 12.55pm: Enna
  • 1.50pm: Charles
  • 2.45pm: Phoebe Green
  • 4.35pm: Artio
  • 5.30pm: Overpass
  • 6.25pm: Jack Dean
  • 7.20pm: Ashley Singh
  • 8.15pm: Chanel Yates

Smirnoff Stage

  • 1.15pm: DJBE
  • 2.45pm: SOFA
  • 4.15pm: Stresshead
  • 5.45pm: Champion
  • 7.15pm: Lu.Re
  • 8.45pm: Annabel Stop It

Saturday 23rd August

Oli Sykes of Bring Me The Horizion. He is wearing a sheer printed shirt, with tattoos visible on the site of his face and up his arms and hands. He is screaming into the microphone while performing on stage
Oli Sykes. Scott Legato/Getty Images

Main Stage

  • 12pm: VOILÁ
  • 12.50pm: Lambrini Girls
  • 1.45pm: South Arcade
  • 2.45pm: Good Neighbours
  • 3.55pm: Royal Otis
  • 5.10pm: Conan Gray
  • 6.30pm: Enter Shikari
  • 7.55pm: Limp Bizkit
  • 9.50pm: Bring Me the Horizon

Chevron Stage

  • 12pm: James and the Cold Gun
  • 12.45pm: Blanco
  • 1.30pm: Issey Cross
  • 2.15pm: Pozer
  • 3.05pm: Example
  • 4.15pm: Pale Waves
  • 5.30pm: Bakar
  • 6.35pm: Wunderhorse
  • 7.35pm: Jazzy
  • 8.50pm: Becky Hill
  • 1am: Jeremiah Asiamah
  • 2am: DJ Battle

Festival Republic Stage

  • 12.25pm: Sunday (1994)
  • 1.15pm: Rifle
  • 2.05pm: Mouth Culture
  • 2.55pm: Origami Angel
  • 3.45pm: Ecca Vandal
  • 4.35pm: Vlure
  • 5.25pm: Balming Tiger
  • 6.15pm: House Of Protection
  • 7.20pm: Bilmuri
  • 9.10pm: Snow Strippers
  • 12am: Uprawr

BBC Introducing

  • 12pm: Mudi Sama
  • 12.55pm: Keo
  • 1.50pm: Eville
  • 2.45pm: Finn Forster
  • 4.35pm: V.I.C
  • 5.30pm: Lleo
  • 6.25pm: The Pill
  • 7.20pm: unpeople
  • 8.15pm: Nxdia

Smirnoff Stage

  • 1pm: Johnnie Hartmann
  • 2.30pm: Lleahdavies
  • 4pm: DRIIA
  • 5.30pm: Bvnquet
  • 7pm: Omar +
  • 8.30pm: Megra
  • 10pm: In Parallel

Sunday 24th August

Young Adz and Dirtbike LB of D-Block Europe perform on stage. Both are wearing all black outfits and shades, with Dirtbike having one arm around Young Adz while he sings into a microphone
D-Block Europe. Ollie Millington/Redferns

Main Stage

  • 12.50pm: Demae
  • 1.40pm: Songer
  • 2.30pm: Waterparks
  • 3.25pm: Sea Girls
  • 4.20pm: Suki Waterhouse
  • 5.30pm: Amyl & The sniffers
  • 6.45pm: Trippie Redd
  • 8.05pm: D-Block Europe
  • 9.50pm: Travis Scott

Chevron Stage

  • 12pm: Lyvia
  • 1.35pm: Late Night Drive Home
  • 2.45pm: Del Water Gap
  • 3.20pm: Leigh-Anne
  • 4.30pm: Girl’s Don’t Sync
  • 5.45pm: Lancey Foux
  • 7pm: DJ EZ
  • 8.40pm: Sammy Virji
  • 11.30pm: BL3SS
  • 1am: Millie Cotton
  • 2am: DJ Battle

Festival Republic Stage

  • 12.10pm: Aviva
  • 1pm: Bartees Strange
  • 1.50pm: Balu Brigada
  • 2.40pm: Nell Mescal
  • 3.30pm: Skye Newman
  • 4.20pm: Antony Smierzek
  • 5.20pm: Luvcat
  • 6.10pm: Matilda Mann
  • 7pm: Good Kid
  • 8.05pm: Nieve Ella
  • 9.10pm: The Dare
  • 12am: For The Nightcrawlers
  • 1.30am: Face Down

BBC Introducing

  • 12pm: JD Cliffe
  • 12.55pm: Cliffords
  • 1.50pm: Wench!
  • 2.45pm: Indoor Foxes
  • 4.35pm: Niki Kini
  • 5.30pm: Mcxxne
  • 6.25pm: EV
  • 7.20pm: Déyyess
  • 8.15pm: Amie Blu

Smirnoff Stage

  • 1pm: Aki Oke
  • 2.3opm: LILI
  • 4pm: Charlie Boon
  • 5.30pm: Disrupta
  • 7pm: Ordley
  • 8.30pm: ODF
  • 10pm: Riordan
