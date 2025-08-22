Reading Festival 2025 set times: Full list of each stage's schedule
Here's when and where you can find your favourite acts across the weekend.
Reading Festival has finally arrived, and there are hundreds of acts for you to make your way through as you head to Richfield Avenue this weekend.
Ahead of the main event, the party fully starts on Thursday evening, with DJs performing on the Chevron and Festival Republic stages to ease you into the weekend ahead.
If you're attending Reading, you'll also get a bonus stage that twin festival Leeds doesn't – with The Smirnoff Stage giving you even more choice.
We understand it's hard to try and make sure you catch everyone you love, though, and that's where we come in with the full line-up set times so you can schedule exactly where you need to be and when.
Here's everything you need to know about where to find your favourite acts this weekend.
Friday 22nd August
Main Stage
- 12pm: Red Rum Club
- 12.50pm: Alessi Rose
- 1.45pm: The Royston Club
- 2.45pm: Bloc Party
- 4.10pm: Wallows
- 5.20pm: The Kooks
- 7.10pm: Chappell Roan
- 9.40pm: Hozier
Chevron Stage
- 12.25pm: Good Health Good Wealth
- 1pm: Charlotte Plank
- 1.50pm: Badger
- 2.45pm: Nemzzz
- 3.50pm: Still Woozy
- 4.55pm: Soft Play
- 6.10pm: Rudim3ntal
- 8.40pm: AJ Tracey
- 11.30pm: C100
- 1am: Badger
- 2am: DJ Battle
Festival Republic Stage
- 1pm: Any Young Mechanic
- 1.50pm: Glixen
- 2.40pm: Jasmine.4.T
- 3.30pm: Been Stellar
- 4.20pm: Sofia Isella
- 5.10pm: Snayx
- 6pm: The Linda Lindas
- 7.40pm: Heartworms
- 8.30pm: Mannequin P***y
- 9.35pm: High Vis
- 10.40pm: The Chats
- 12am: Pop Never Dies
- 1.30am: Fuzz Club
BBC Introducing
- 12pm: Girl Group
- 12.55pm: Enna
- 1.50pm: Charles
- 2.45pm: Phoebe Green
- 4.35pm: Artio
- 5.30pm: Overpass
- 6.25pm: Jack Dean
- 7.20pm: Ashley Singh
- 8.15pm: Chanel Yates
Smirnoff Stage
- 1.15pm: DJBE
- 2.45pm: SOFA
- 4.15pm: Stresshead
- 5.45pm: Champion
- 7.15pm: Lu.Re
- 8.45pm: Annabel Stop It
Saturday 23rd August
Main Stage
- 12pm: VOILÁ
- 12.50pm: Lambrini Girls
- 1.45pm: South Arcade
- 2.45pm: Good Neighbours
- 3.55pm: Royal Otis
- 5.10pm: Conan Gray
- 6.30pm: Enter Shikari
- 7.55pm: Limp Bizkit
- 9.50pm: Bring Me the Horizon
Chevron Stage
- 12pm: James and the Cold Gun
- 12.45pm: Blanco
- 1.30pm: Issey Cross
- 2.15pm: Pozer
- 3.05pm: Example
- 4.15pm: Pale Waves
- 5.30pm: Bakar
- 6.35pm: Wunderhorse
- 7.35pm: Jazzy
- 8.50pm: Becky Hill
- 1am: Jeremiah Asiamah
- 2am: DJ Battle
Festival Republic Stage
- 12.25pm: Sunday (1994)
- 1.15pm: Rifle
- 2.05pm: Mouth Culture
- 2.55pm: Origami Angel
- 3.45pm: Ecca Vandal
- 4.35pm: Vlure
- 5.25pm: Balming Tiger
- 6.15pm: House Of Protection
- 7.20pm: Bilmuri
- 9.10pm: Snow Strippers
- 12am: Uprawr
BBC Introducing
- 12pm: Mudi Sama
- 12.55pm: Keo
- 1.50pm: Eville
- 2.45pm: Finn Forster
- 4.35pm: V.I.C
- 5.30pm: Lleo
- 6.25pm: The Pill
- 7.20pm: unpeople
- 8.15pm: Nxdia
Smirnoff Stage
- 1pm: Johnnie Hartmann
- 2.30pm: Lleahdavies
- 4pm: DRIIA
- 5.30pm: Bvnquet
- 7pm: Omar +
- 8.30pm: Megra
- 10pm: In Parallel
Sunday 24th August
Main Stage
- 12.50pm: Demae
- 1.40pm: Songer
- 2.30pm: Waterparks
- 3.25pm: Sea Girls
- 4.20pm: Suki Waterhouse
- 5.30pm: Amyl & The sniffers
- 6.45pm: Trippie Redd
- 8.05pm: D-Block Europe
- 9.50pm: Travis Scott
Chevron Stage
- 12pm: Lyvia
- 1.35pm: Late Night Drive Home
- 2.45pm: Del Water Gap
- 3.20pm: Leigh-Anne
- 4.30pm: Girl’s Don’t Sync
- 5.45pm: Lancey Foux
- 7pm: DJ EZ
- 8.40pm: Sammy Virji
- 11.30pm: BL3SS
- 1am: Millie Cotton
- 2am: DJ Battle
Festival Republic Stage
- 12.10pm: Aviva
- 1pm: Bartees Strange
- 1.50pm: Balu Brigada
- 2.40pm: Nell Mescal
- 3.30pm: Skye Newman
- 4.20pm: Antony Smierzek
- 5.20pm: Luvcat
- 6.10pm: Matilda Mann
- 7pm: Good Kid
- 8.05pm: Nieve Ella
- 9.10pm: The Dare
- 12am: For The Nightcrawlers
- 1.30am: Face Down
BBC Introducing
- 12pm: JD Cliffe
- 12.55pm: Cliffords
- 1.50pm: Wench!
- 2.45pm: Indoor Foxes
- 4.35pm: Niki Kini
- 5.30pm: Mcxxne
- 6.25pm: EV
- 7.20pm: Déyyess
- 8.15pm: Amie Blu
Smirnoff Stage
- 1pm: Aki Oke
- 2.3opm: LILI
- 4pm: Charlie Boon
- 5.30pm: Disrupta
- 7pm: Ordley
- 8.30pm: ODF
- 10pm: Riordan
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Tilly Pearce is a freelance TV journalist whose coverage ranges from reality shows like Love Is Blind to sci-fi shows like Fallout. She is an NCTJ Gold Standard accredited journalist, who has previously worked as Deputy TV Editor (maternity cover) at Digital Spy, and Deputy TV & Showbiz Editor at Daily Express US.