If you're attending Reading, you'll also get a bonus stage that twin festival Leeds doesn't – with The Smirnoff Stage giving you even more choice.

We understand it's hard to try and make sure you catch everyone you love, though, and that's where we come in with the full line-up set times so you can schedule exactly where you need to be and when.

Here's everything you need to know about where to find your favourite acts this weekend.

Friday 22nd August

Chappell Roan. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

Main Stage

12pm: Red Rum Club

Red Rum Club 12.50pm: Alessi Rose

Alessi Rose 1.45pm: The Royston Club

The Royston Club 2.45pm: Bloc Party

Bloc Party 4.10pm: Wallows

Wallows 5.20pm: The Kooks

The Kooks 7.10pm: Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan 9.40pm: Hozier

Chevron Stage

12.25pm: Good Health Good Wealth

Good Health Good Wealth 1pm: Charlotte Plank

Charlotte Plank 1.50pm: Badger

Badger 2.45pm: Nemzzz

Nemzzz 3.50pm: Still Woozy

Still Woozy 4.55pm: Soft Play

Soft Play 6.10pm: Rudim3ntal

Rudim3ntal 8.40pm: AJ Tracey

AJ Tracey 11.30pm: C100

C100 1am: Badger

Badger 2am: DJ Battle

Festival Republic Stage

1pm: Any Young Mechanic

Any Young Mechanic 1.50pm: Glixen

Glixen 2.40pm: Jasmine.4.T

Jasmine.4.T 3.30pm: Been Stellar

Been Stellar 4.20pm: Sofia Isella

Sofia Isella 5.10pm: Snayx

Snayx 6pm: The Linda Lindas

The Linda Lindas 7.40pm: Heartworms

Heartworms 8.30pm: Mannequin P***y

Mannequin P***y 9.35pm: High Vis

High Vis 10.40pm: The Chats

The Chats 12am: Pop Never Dies

Pop Never Dies 1.30am: Fuzz Club

BBC Introducing

12pm: Girl Group

Girl Group 12.55pm: Enna

Enna 1.50pm: Charles

Charles 2.45pm: Phoebe Green

Phoebe Green 4.35pm: Artio

Artio 5.30pm: Overpass

Overpass 6.25pm: Jack Dean

Jack Dean 7.20pm: Ashley Singh

Ashley Singh 8.15pm: Chanel Yates

Smirnoff Stage

1.15pm: DJBE

DJBE 2.45pm: SOFA

SOFA 4.15pm: Stresshead

Stresshead 5.45pm: Champion

Champion 7.15pm: Lu.Re

Lu.Re 8.45pm: Annabel Stop It

Saturday 23rd August

Oli Sykes. Scott Legato/Getty Images

Main Stage

12pm: VOILÁ

VOILÁ 12.50pm: Lambrini Girls

Lambrini Girls 1.45pm: South Arcade

South Arcade 2.45pm: Good Neighbours

Good Neighbours 3.55pm: Royal Otis

Royal Otis 5.10pm: Conan Gray

Conan Gray 6.30pm: Enter Shikari

Enter Shikari 7.55pm: Limp Bizkit

Limp Bizkit 9.50pm: Bring Me the Horizon

Chevron Stage

12pm: James and the Cold Gun

James and the Cold Gun 12.45pm: Blanco

Blanco 1.30pm: Issey Cross

Issey Cross 2.15pm: Pozer

Pozer 3.05pm: Example

Example 4.15pm: Pale Waves

Pale Waves 5.30pm: Bakar

Bakar 6.35pm: Wunderhorse

Wunderhorse 7.35pm: Jazzy

Jazzy 8.50pm: Becky Hill

Becky Hill 1am: Jeremiah Asiamah

Jeremiah Asiamah 2am: DJ Battle

Festival Republic Stage

12.25pm: Sunday (1994)

Sunday (1994) 1.15pm: Rifle

Rifle 2.05pm: Mouth Culture

Mouth Culture 2.55pm: Origami Angel

Origami Angel 3.45pm: Ecca Vandal

Ecca Vandal 4.35pm: Vlure

Vlure 5.25pm: Balming Tiger

Balming Tiger 6.15pm: House Of Protection

House Of Protection 7.20pm: Bilmuri

Bilmuri 9.10pm: Snow Strippers

Snow Strippers 12am: Uprawr

BBC Introducing

12pm: Mudi Sama

Mudi Sama 12.55pm: Keo

Keo 1.50pm: Eville

Eville 2.45pm: Finn Forster

Finn Forster 4.35pm: V.I.C

V.I.C 5.30pm: Lleo

Lleo 6.25pm: The Pill

The Pill 7.20pm: unpeople

unpeople 8.15pm: Nxdia

Smirnoff Stage

1pm: Johnnie Hartmann

Johnnie Hartmann 2.30pm: Lleahdavies

Lleahdavies 4pm: DRIIA

DRIIA 5.30pm: Bvnquet

Bvnquet 7pm: Omar +

Omar + 8.30pm: Megra

Megra 10pm: In Parallel

Sunday 24th August

D-Block Europe. Ollie Millington/Redferns

Main Stage

12.50pm: Demae

Demae 1.40pm: Songer

Songer 2.30pm: Waterparks

Waterparks 3.25pm: Sea Girls

Sea Girls 4.20pm: Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse 5.30pm: Amyl & The sniffers

Amyl & The sniffers 6.45pm: Trippie Redd

Trippie Redd 8.05pm: D-Block Europe

D-Block Europe 9.50pm: Travis Scott

Chevron Stage

12pm: Lyvia

Lyvia 1.35pm: Late Night Drive Home

Late Night Drive Home 2.45pm: Del Water Gap

Del Water Gap 3.20pm: Leigh-Anne

Leigh-Anne 4.30pm: Girl’s Don’t Sync

Girl’s Don’t Sync 5.45pm: Lancey Foux

Lancey Foux 7pm: DJ EZ

DJ EZ 8.40pm: Sammy Virji

Sammy Virji 11.30pm: BL3SS

BL3SS 1am: Millie Cotton

Millie Cotton 2am: DJ Battle

Festival Republic Stage

12.10pm: Aviva

Aviva 1pm: Bartees Strange

Bartees Strange 1.50pm: Balu Brigada

Balu Brigada 2.40pm: Nell Mescal

Nell Mescal 3.30pm: Skye Newman

Skye Newman 4.20pm: Antony Smierzek

Antony Smierzek 5.20pm: Luvcat

Luvcat 6.10pm: Matilda Mann

Matilda Mann 7pm: Good Kid

Good Kid 8.05pm: Nieve Ella

Nieve Ella 9.10pm: The Dare

The Dare 12am: For The Nightcrawlers

For The Nightcrawlers 1.30am: Face Down

BBC Introducing

12pm: JD Cliffe

JD Cliffe 12.55pm: Cliffords

Cliffords 1.50pm: Wench!

Wench! 2.45pm: Indoor Foxes

Indoor Foxes 4.35pm: Niki Kini

Niki Kini 5.30pm: Mcxxne

Mcxxne 6.25pm: EV

EV 7.20pm: Déyyess

Déyyess 8.15pm: Amie Blu

Smirnoff Stage

1pm: Aki Oke

Aki Oke 2.3opm: LILI

LILI 4pm: Charlie Boon

Charlie Boon 5.30pm: Disrupta

Disrupta 7pm: Ordley

Ordley 8.30pm: ODF

ODF 10pm: Riordan

