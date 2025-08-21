Leeds Festival has arrived, and the team behind the three-day event are making sure it's jam-packed of must-watch sets.

From Chappell Roan to Bring Me the Horizon, there is truly something for everyone this weekend, no matter what your musical tastes are.

If you want to start the party early, DJs will be performing across four stages on Thursday night to ease you in to what promises to be one hell of a weekend.

As the final big festival of this year's season (which has proven to be one of the biggest years of live music ever), we know you want to make it count – so we have the full set times and schedule for each day right here.

So now you can organise yourself accordingly and make sure you catch everyone you want to while you're there.

Here's when and where you can find everyone.

Leeds Festival 2025 Stages and Set Times

Travis scott performs on stage, singing into a microphone. There is orange lights and flames behind him, and he is wearing an all black tracksuit
Travis Scott. Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

Friday 22nd August

Main Stage

  • 12.20pm: Demae
  • 1.10pm: Songer
  • 2pm: Waterparks
  • 2.55pm: Sea Girls
  • 3.30pm: Suki Waterhouse
  • 5pm: Amyl & the Sniffers
  • 6.15pm: Trippie Redd
  • 7.35pm: D-Block Europe
  • 9.20pm: Travis Scott

Chevron Stage

  • 12pm: Lyvia
  • 1.30pm: Late Night Drive Home
  • 2.20pm: Del Water Gap
  • 3.15pm: Leigh-Anne
  • 4.25pm: Girl’s Don’t Sync
  • 5.35pm: Lancey Foux
  • 6.45pm: DJ EZ
  • 8.10pm: Sammy Virji
  • 11pm: BL3SS
  • 12.30am: Millie Cotton
  • 1.45am: DJ Battle

Festival Republic Stage

  • 12pm: Aviva
  • 12.45pm: Bartees Strange
  • 1.35pm: Balu Brigada
  • 2.25pm: Nell Mescal
  • 3.15pm: Skye Newman
  • 4.05pm: Antony Smierzek
  • 5.05pm: Luvcat
  • 5.55pm: Matilda Mann
  • 6.45pm: Good Kid
  • 7.40pm: Nieve Ella
  • 8.40pm: The Dare

Saturday 23rd August

Chappell Roan stands on stage on a pink fairground horse, surrounded by dancers under a pink and purple hue. She is in a bodice and high waisted short shorts in a metallic-looking material. She has long wave hair and is standing with one arm on her hip and the other stretched out, gesturing to the crowd
Chappell Roan. John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Main Stage

  • 12pm: Red Rum Club
  • 12.40pm: Alessi Rose
  • 1.30pm: The Royston Club
  • 2.25pm: Bloc Party
  • 3.50pm: Wallows
  • 4.55pm: The Kooks
  • 6.40pm: Chappell Roan
  • 9.10pm: Hozier

Chevron Stage

  • 12pm: Good Health Good Wealth
  • 12.35pm: Charlotte Plank
  • 1.25pm: Badger
  • 2.15pm: Nemzzz
  • 3.20pm: Still Woozy
  • 4.25pm: Soft Play
  • 5.40pm: Rudim3ntal
  • 8.10pm: AJ Tracey
  • 12.30pm: C100
  • 1.45am: DJ Battle

Festival Republic Stage

  • 12.35pm: Any Young Mechanic
  • 1.25pm: Glixen
  • 2.15pm: Jasmine.4.T
  • 3.05pm: Been Stellar
  • 3.55pm: Sofia Isella
  • 4.45pm: Snayx
  • 5.35pm: The Linda Lindas
  • 7.15pm: Heartworms
  • 8.05pm: Mannequin P***y
  • 9.05pm: High Vis
  • 10.10pm: The Chats

Sunday 24th August

Wes Borland and Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit perform on stage in front of a crowd. Fred is in a baseball cap, tracksuit jacket and black jeans, while Borland is in a multicoloured suit and a skull mask with a bright red mohican. Borland is playing guitar while Durst is singing into a microphone
Wes Borland and Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit. Yalonda M. James/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Main Stage

  • 12pm: VOILÁ
  • 12.45pm: Lambrini Girls
  • 1.35pm: South Arcade
  • 2.25pm: Good Neighbours
  • 3.25pm: Royal Otis
  • 4.40pm: Conan Gray
  • 6pm: Enter Shikari
  • 7.25pm: Limp Bizkit
  • 9.20pm: Bring Me the Horizon

Chevron Stage

  • 12pm: James and the Cold Gun
  • 12.35pm: Blanco
  • 1.15pm: Issey Cross
  • 1.55pm: Pozer
  • 2.45pm: Example
  • 4.05pm: Pale Waves
  • 5.10pm: Bakar
  • 6.15pm: Wunderhorse
  • 7.10pm: Jazzy
  • 8.20pm: Becky Hill
  • 12.30am: Jeremiah Asiamah
  • 2am: DJ Battle

Festival Republic Stage

  • 12pm: Sunday (1994)
  • 12.50pm: Rifle
  • 1.40pm: Mouth Culture
  • 2.30pm: Origami Angel
  • 3.20pm: Ecca Vandal
  • 4.10pm: Vlure
  • 5pm: Balming Tiger
  • 5.50pm: House of Protection
  • 6.50pm: Bilmuri
  • 8.40pm: Snow Strippers
