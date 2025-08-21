If you want to start the party early, DJs will be performing across four stages on Thursday night to ease you in to what promises to be one hell of a weekend.

As the final big festival of this year's season (which has proven to be one of the biggest years of live music ever), we know you want to make it count – so we have the full set times and schedule for each day right here.

So now you can organise yourself accordingly and make sure you catch everyone you want to while you're there.

Here's when and where you can find everyone.

Leeds Festival 2025 Stages and Set Times

Travis Scott. Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

Friday 22nd August

Main Stage

12.20pm: Demae

Demae 1.10pm: Songer

Songer 2pm: Waterparks

Waterparks 2.55pm: Sea Girls

Sea Girls 3.30pm: Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse 5pm: Amyl & the Sniffers

Amyl & the Sniffers 6.15pm: Trippie Redd

Trippie Redd 7.35pm: D-Block Europe

D-Block Europe 9.20pm: Travis Scott

Chevron Stage

12pm: Lyvia

Lyvia 1.30pm: Late Night Drive Home

Late Night Drive Home 2.20pm: Del Water Gap

Del Water Gap 3.15pm: Leigh-Anne

Leigh-Anne 4.25pm: Girl’s Don’t Sync

Girl’s Don’t Sync 5.35pm: Lancey Foux

Lancey Foux 6.45pm: DJ EZ

DJ EZ 8.10pm: Sammy Virji

Sammy Virji 11pm: BL3SS

BL3SS 12.30am: Millie Cotton

Millie Cotton 1.45am: DJ Battle

Festival Republic Stage

12pm: Aviva

Aviva 12.45pm: Bartees Strange

Bartees Strange 1.35pm: Balu Brigada

Balu Brigada 2.25pm: Nell Mescal

Nell Mescal 3.15pm: Skye Newman

Skye Newman 4.05pm: Antony Smierzek

Antony Smierzek 5.05pm: Luvcat

Luvcat 5.55pm: Matilda Mann

Matilda Mann 6.45pm: Good Kid

Good Kid 7.40pm: Nieve Ella

Nieve Ella 8.40pm: The Dare

Saturday 23rd August

Chappell Roan. John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Main Stage

12pm: Red Rum Club

Red Rum Club 12.40pm: Alessi Rose

Alessi Rose 1.30pm: The Royston Club

The Royston Club 2.25pm: Bloc Party

Bloc Party 3.50pm: Wallows

Wallows 4.55pm: The Kooks

The Kooks 6.40pm: Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan 9.10pm: Hozier

Chevron Stage

12pm: Good Health Good Wealth

Good Health Good Wealth 12.35pm: Charlotte Plank

Charlotte Plank 1.25pm: Badger

Badger 2.15pm: Nemzzz

Nemzzz 3.20pm: Still Woozy

Still Woozy 4.25pm: Soft Play

Soft Play 5.40pm: Rudim3ntal

Rudim3ntal 8.10pm: AJ Tracey

AJ Tracey 12.30pm: C100

C100 1.45am: DJ Battle

Festival Republic Stage

12.35pm: Any Young Mechanic

Any Young Mechanic 1.25pm: Glixen

Glixen 2.15pm: Jasmine.4.T

Jasmine.4.T 3.05pm: Been Stellar

Been Stellar 3.55pm: Sofia Isella

Sofia Isella 4.45pm: Snayx

Snayx 5.35pm: The Linda Lindas

The Linda Lindas 7.15pm: Heartworms

Heartworms 8.05pm: Mannequin P***y

Mannequin P***y 9.05pm: High Vis

High Vis 10.10pm: The Chats

Sunday 24th August

Wes Borland and Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit. Yalonda M. James/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Main Stage

12pm: VOILÁ

VOILÁ 12.45pm: Lambrini Girls

Lambrini Girls 1.35pm: South Arcade

South Arcade 2.25pm: Good Neighbours

Good Neighbours 3.25pm: Royal Otis

Royal Otis 4.40pm: Conan Gray

Conan Gray 6pm: Enter Shikari

Enter Shikari 7.25pm: Limp Bizkit

Limp Bizkit 9.20pm: Bring Me the Horizon

Chevron Stage

12pm: James and the Cold Gun

James and the Cold Gun 12.35pm: Blanco

Blanco 1.15pm: Issey Cross

Issey Cross 1.55pm: Pozer

Pozer 2.45pm : Example

: Example 4.05pm: Pale Waves

Pale Waves 5.10pm: Bakar

Bakar 6.15pm: Wunderhorse

Wunderhorse 7.10pm: Jazzy

Jazzy 8.20pm: Becky Hill

Becky Hill 12.30am: Jeremiah Asiamah

Jeremiah Asiamah 2am: DJ Battle

Festival Republic Stage

12pm: Sunday (1994)

Sunday (1994) 12.50pm: Rifle

Rifle 1.40pm: Mouth Culture

Mouth Culture 2.30pm: Origami Angel

Origami Angel 3.20pm: Ecca Vandal

Ecca Vandal 4.10pm: Vlure

Vlure 5pm: Balming Tiger

Balming Tiger 5.50pm: House of Protection

House of Protection 6.50pm: Bilmuri

Bilmuri 8.40pm: Snow Strippers

