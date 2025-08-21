Leeds Festival 2025 set times: Full list of each stage's schedule
Here's where you can find your favourite artists across the weekend long festival in Leeds.
Leeds Festival has arrived, and the team behind the three-day event are making sure it's jam-packed of must-watch sets.
From Chappell Roan to Bring Me the Horizon, there is truly something for everyone this weekend, no matter what your musical tastes are.
If you want to start the party early, DJs will be performing across four stages on Thursday night to ease you in to what promises to be one hell of a weekend.
As the final big festival of this year's season (which has proven to be one of the biggest years of live music ever), we know you want to make it count – so we have the full set times and schedule for each day right here.
So now you can organise yourself accordingly and make sure you catch everyone you want to while you're there.
Here's when and where you can find everyone.
Leeds Festival 2025 Stages and Set Times
Friday 22nd August
Main Stage
- 12.20pm: Demae
- 1.10pm: Songer
- 2pm: Waterparks
- 2.55pm: Sea Girls
- 3.30pm: Suki Waterhouse
- 5pm: Amyl & the Sniffers
- 6.15pm: Trippie Redd
- 7.35pm: D-Block Europe
- 9.20pm: Travis Scott
Chevron Stage
- 12pm: Lyvia
- 1.30pm: Late Night Drive Home
- 2.20pm: Del Water Gap
- 3.15pm: Leigh-Anne
- 4.25pm: Girl’s Don’t Sync
- 5.35pm: Lancey Foux
- 6.45pm: DJ EZ
- 8.10pm: Sammy Virji
- 11pm: BL3SS
- 12.30am: Millie Cotton
- 1.45am: DJ Battle
Festival Republic Stage
- 12pm: Aviva
- 12.45pm: Bartees Strange
- 1.35pm: Balu Brigada
- 2.25pm: Nell Mescal
- 3.15pm: Skye Newman
- 4.05pm: Antony Smierzek
- 5.05pm: Luvcat
- 5.55pm: Matilda Mann
- 6.45pm: Good Kid
- 7.40pm: Nieve Ella
- 8.40pm: The Dare
Saturday 23rd August
Main Stage
- 12pm: Red Rum Club
- 12.40pm: Alessi Rose
- 1.30pm: The Royston Club
- 2.25pm: Bloc Party
- 3.50pm: Wallows
- 4.55pm: The Kooks
- 6.40pm: Chappell Roan
- 9.10pm: Hozier
Chevron Stage
- 12pm: Good Health Good Wealth
- 12.35pm: Charlotte Plank
- 1.25pm: Badger
- 2.15pm: Nemzzz
- 3.20pm: Still Woozy
- 4.25pm: Soft Play
- 5.40pm: Rudim3ntal
- 8.10pm: AJ Tracey
- 12.30pm: C100
- 1.45am: DJ Battle
Festival Republic Stage
- 12.35pm: Any Young Mechanic
- 1.25pm: Glixen
- 2.15pm: Jasmine.4.T
- 3.05pm: Been Stellar
- 3.55pm: Sofia Isella
- 4.45pm: Snayx
- 5.35pm: The Linda Lindas
- 7.15pm: Heartworms
- 8.05pm: Mannequin P***y
- 9.05pm: High Vis
- 10.10pm: The Chats
Sunday 24th August
Main Stage
- 12pm: VOILÁ
- 12.45pm: Lambrini Girls
- 1.35pm: South Arcade
- 2.25pm: Good Neighbours
- 3.25pm: Royal Otis
- 4.40pm: Conan Gray
- 6pm: Enter Shikari
- 7.25pm: Limp Bizkit
- 9.20pm: Bring Me the Horizon
Chevron Stage
- 12pm: James and the Cold Gun
- 12.35pm: Blanco
- 1.15pm: Issey Cross
- 1.55pm: Pozer
- 2.45pm: Example
- 4.05pm: Pale Waves
- 5.10pm: Bakar
- 6.15pm: Wunderhorse
- 7.10pm: Jazzy
- 8.20pm: Becky Hill
- 12.30am: Jeremiah Asiamah
- 2am: DJ Battle
Festival Republic Stage
- 12pm: Sunday (1994)
- 12.50pm: Rifle
- 1.40pm: Mouth Culture
- 2.30pm: Origami Angel
- 3.20pm: Ecca Vandal
- 4.10pm: Vlure
- 5pm: Balming Tiger
- 5.50pm: House of Protection
- 6.50pm: Bilmuri
- 8.40pm: Snow Strippers
