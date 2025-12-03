We are now only days away from the hottest two nights of the festive period – Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

The show is an absolute knockout, every year with the radio station securing some of the biggest names in the business to make the line up of incredible music.

Ahead of the shows this weekend, the full line-up for the event has now been revealed, with Ed Sheeran set to headline night one and Kylie Minogue on night two.

Ed Sheeran will be joined by some British pop power houses on night one, the likes of which include six-time Brit award winner and Grammy nominated Raye, pop princesses Leigh-Anne and Anne-Marie, and hip hop duo Rizzle Kicks, who last year returned from an eight year hiatus.

Aussie Kylie Minogue will share the stage on night two with TikTok sensation Alex Warren, Louis Tomlinson of One Direction fame, Cat Burns, fresh from the Celebrity Traitors castle, Brit award winner Tinie Tempah and Grammy nominee Jessie J.

Here's everything you need to know about the Capital Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025.

Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025 line-up: Full list of confirmed acts performing

Raye. Getty Images/Marco Kost/Redferns

The list of artists confirmed for night one are:

Ed Sheeran

Raye

Leigh-Anne

Anne-Marie

Rizzle Kicks

Mimi Webb

Moliy

Sonny Fodera

Alessi Rose

Alex Warren. Rick Kern/Getty Images

The list of artists confirmed for night two are:

Kylie Minogue

Alex Warren

Louis Tomlinson

Cat Burns

Tinie Tempah

Jessie J

MK

Jax Jones

WizTheMc

Rose Gray

When and where is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025?

Leigh-Anne. Matthew Baker/Getty Images

This year, Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard will be held on Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th December 2025.

The show will be at London's The O2 Arena – with 20,000 people joining the party each night.

How do I get tickets to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025?

Tickets for Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard went on general sale from 9am on Friday 7th November but have now sold out.

Tickets can still be won by tuning into Capital and if you can't make it, the radio station will also play highlights from the show.

