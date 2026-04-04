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I'm Brian Eno and you need to turn off the news and find the hope with these 3 ways to effect change
Musician, artist and activist Brian Eno sheds light on the hidden path to hope that's right in front of us.
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Published: Saturday, 4 April 2026 at 9:30 am
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