Accessibility Links

Home
News
Radio
Eddie Mair leaves BBC two days before his final show: “no fuss or faff, just as I wanted”

Eddie Mair leaves BBC two days before his final show: “no fuss or faff, just as I wanted”

The former PM presenter is leaving to take up a new job at LBC

Eddie Mair (RT byline photo, EH)

Eddie Mair has left the BBC two days earlier than planned, saying the “no fuss or faff” was “just as I wanted”.

Advertisement

Mair, who had previously revealed the date of his final broadcast on the BBC as being Friday 10 August in Radio Times, hosted his final episode of Radio 4’s PM on Wednesday evening without saying it was his last.

According to the BBC, an email to the programme’s team said it was the “perfect” show to end on before his move in September to Global radio station LBC.

“No fuss or faff, just as I wanted,” he wrote. “Genuinely unplanned, and with its origins in a listener idea. Perfect. Or as close to perfect as we’re likely to get.”

His final show was signed off by playing Bring Me Sunshine:

Mair also said it had been a “joy” working with the PM team, although he couldn’t bring himself to say goodbye instead signing off his email with: “I hate saying goodboo. Sorry…goodbee. No…goodbiy. Dammit. I still can’t say it.”

Paddy O’Connell will be guest-presenting PM on Thursday and Carolyn Quinn on Friday. A full-time replacement for Mair has yet to be announced.

Advertisement

Read Eddie Mair’s full column in the new issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale from Tuesday

Tags

All about PM

Eddie Mair (RT byline photo, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

(BBC/Getty)

BBC pay 2018: full list of the highest paid stars revealed

Eddie Mair (RT byline photo, EH)

Eddie Mair: during my photoshoot for my new employer, two make-up artists resign

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: Nick Grimshaw poses for a photocall at Radio 1 on March 1, 2013 in London, England. (Getty, BA)

Nick Grimshaw says “thanks for listening, everybody” as he signs off final Radio 1 Breakfast Show

Eddie Mair (RT byline photo, EH)

Eddie Mair reveals how BBC Radio 4 weathered a storm on PM

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more