Eddie Mair ‘just wants a regular show’ as he reveals date for final BBC broadcast

The host of Radio 4’s PM is leaving the BBC after over 30 years to join LBC – and he wants to go quietly

Eddie Mair has revealed the date of his final broadcast on the BBC, saying that he wants his last day as presenter of Radio 4’s PM to be “a regular show” with no fanfare about his departure.

The radio broadcaster announced in July that he was leaving the BBC after more than 30 years to join commercial news talk radio station LBC.

As revealed in Mair’s column in this week’s Radio Times, his final PM show will be broadcast on Friday 10 August.

“It’s my fervent hope that I can depart PM without mentioning my departure on air. This has been the subject of some discussion between me and the producers and editors,” he writes.

“I’ve implored my team to just make a regular show on 10 August. No disrespect to any colleagues who’ve said a tearful on-air goodbye but I’m no fan of those. I always think the show is the thing, not the host. I’m leaving but, as you know, PM carries on,” the presenter adds. “That’s my firm view at least and we’ll see on Friday whether I prevail.”

Mair joined Radio 4’s PM show in 1998, and in his regular Radio Times column the broadcaster thanked his colleagues and listeners through the years “who’ve made my time the happiest of my professional life”.

Mair’s PM replacement is yet to be announced.

