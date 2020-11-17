Unsolved Mysteries gives update on Alonzo Brooks case

Netflix docuseries Unsolved Mysteries has provided fans with an update on the case explored in episode four – the disappearance of Alonzo Brooks.

The episode, which arrived on Netflix in July, looked into multiple theories surrounding the death of 23-year-old Brooks, who was last seen at a local house party in rural Kansas on 3rd April 2004 before a search party found his body on the banks of a nearby creek a month later.

In a recent Twitter post, the popular Netflix series revisited the case, telling viewers that the FBI has learned of a second party in the La Cygne area.

UPDATE: The FBI learned of a second party in La Cygne, Kansas the night Alonzo Brooks disappeared. Attendees left the party after a fight broke out, then headed to the Farmhouse where Alonzo was last seen. If you attended either party or know someone who did, please come forward. pic.twitter.com/qqUeQLrnDy — Unsolved Mysteries (@Unsolved) November 17, 2020

“UPDATE: The FBI learned of a second party in La Cygne, Kansas the night Alonzo Brooks disappeared,” the tweet read. “Attendees left the party after a fight broke out, then headed to the Farmhouse where Alonzo was last seen.

“If you attended either party or know someone who did, please come forward.”

The initial investigation into Brooks’ death proved inconclusive after a cause of death could not be determined from an autopsy, however, in June 2020, the FBI Department of Justice reopened the case, citing potential new leads among renewed interest in the case thanks to Unsolved Mysteries, and offered a cash reward of $100,000 for new information.

Marcus A. Clarke, who directed Brooks’ episode of Unsolved Mysteries, said back in August that “it’s only a matter of time” before the case is solved, before adding that a particular mystery white woman, who Brooks was reportedly seen flirting with at the party, could be the key to solving the case.

“Was this somebody’s sister? Was this somebody’s girlfriend? I need to know that. And that fact I couldn’t get any real legitimate information on this part of Alonzo’s life from his ‘friends’ is immediately dubious. It immediately was a red flag.”

