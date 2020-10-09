When is The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Netflix release date? Trailer, cast and news

After a two-year wait, it’s now time for The Haunting of Hill House fans to get terrified all over again with the second instalment of Mike Flanagan’s horror anthology series.

Advertisement

The Haunting of Bly Manor has now arrived on Netflix, with several Hill House stars including Victoria Pedretti and Oliver Jackson-Cohen returning to play new characters in The Haunting of Bly Manor cast for a brand new haunted tale.

This time round, Flanagan has changed his focus from Shirley Jackson to Henry James, with the author’s classic ghost story The Turn of the Screw serving as the main inspiration for the new series – and a few of his other works mixed in for good measure.

The 1898 novella tells the story of a governess who becomes convinced the grounds where she works are haunted, and a similar fate befalls Dani Clayton (Pedretti), the main character in the new series.

The setting is updated to 1987 and told from the perspective of a largely unseen narrator, and Flanagan has hinted that it is even scarier than the previous series (in case you were wondering how The Haunting of Bly Manor is connected to Hill House), while also describing it as a tragic gothic love story.

If that’s not enough to get you interested, you can take a look at what we thought of the series with our The Haunting of Bly Manor review or you can check out the full-length The Haunting of Bly Manor trailer which was released in September.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Netflix release date?

The next chapter in the “Haunting of” series is available now – having been released on Netflix on 9th October 2020.

Returning star Oliver Jackson-Cohen previously told RadioTimes.com that filming had wrapped as of February 2020, meaning that the series was lucky enough not to be delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

If you’ve already steamed through the new series, you can always re-watch season one – and keep an eye out for all those hidden ghosts — over on Netflix.

The Haunting of Bly Manor cast

Many cast members who previously played Crain family members returned in The Haunting of Bly Manor cast – but as brand new characters.

A new home. pic.twitter.com/VXBBsGamdC — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) August 24, 2020

Season one will be the last we see of the Crain family, after one of the cast members confirmed that season one was “the end” for them – or at least for their Hill House characters.

Previously asked whether viewers could look forward to a second season, Michael Huisman (Steven Crain) told RadioTimes.com: “Yeah, but what would that season look like? I’d be very curious. Very curious. Very early when we started shooting this first season I remember having a couple of conversations with Mike [Flanagan, director and writer] about that because it feels so contained. It feels so… It’s an end.”

Netflix later confirmed that the next instalment would feature “a new story with all new characters”.

Victoria Pedretti, who played standout character Nell in Hill House, plays the lead role in Bly Manor, playing American tutor Dani Clayton.

Dani’s charges are the two Wingrave children, Miles (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) and Flora (Amelie Bea Smith), while Henry Thomas plays their wealthy uncle.

A new family. pic.twitter.com/CXIihbriXh — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) August 24, 2020

Other cast members include T’Nia Miller (who viewers will recognise from Years and Years) as the manor’s manager Hannah Grose.

Kate Siegel joins the cast, as does Oliver Jackson-Cohen, playing the insufferable Peter Quint.

Amelia Eve plays the groundskeeper Jamie; Tahirah Sharif plays the children’s previous governess Rebecca Jessel; and Rahul Kohli plays house chef Owen.

The Haunting of Bly Manor trailer

In September, fans were given a terrifying glimpse at what lies in store, with the first full-length trailer being released.

The trailer shows tutor Dani Clayton comforting the Bly Manor children’s following the deaths of their parents.

Eerily, she tells them,”In a way, they’ll always be here” – which certainly has haunting connotations for the series as a whole – watch the trailer in full below.

Before that, a creepy teaser trailer was released on 31st August (Bank Holiday Monday in the UK), introducing us to a brand new location where all is not what it seems. You can watch the trailer here.

And fans were given another glimpse of what to expect at the end of September when posters for each individual episode were released, with the names of each episode also revealed.

The confirmed episode titles are as follows:

1. The Great Good Place

2. The Pupil

3. The Two Faces Part 1

4. The Way It Came

5. The Alatr of the Dead

6. The Jolly Corner

7. The Two Faces Part 2

8. The Romance of Certain Old Clothes

9. The Beast in the Jungle

What is The Haunting of Bly Manor about?

Set in the English countryside in 1987 , the new series focuses more on a tragic romance.

Showrunner Mike Flanagan told Vanity Fair: “It certainly provides a new way to tell a love story, and there are three of them really that beat at the heart of this season,” Flanagan said. “They all have a very dark edge to them. And by the end, it’s really hard to differentiate tragedy with romance. That sense of romantic longing for someone who meant so much to us—but who’s gone—really is the heart of any ghost story.”

The series borrows its title from Henry James’ ghostly novella The Turn of the Screw, and Flanagan previously confirmed that the author’s ghost stories have inspired the new series. He also added that it will be “much scarier than season one”.

You can buy Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw on Amazon – check out the inspiration behind the series.

“We’re looking at all the ghost stories of Henry James as the jumping-off point for the season,” he told Birth.Movies.Death, “so it very much is a whole new deal. For Henry James fans, it’s going to be pretty wild, and for people who aren’t familiar with his work, it’s going to be unbelievably scary. I already think it’s much scarier than season one, so I’m very excited about it.”

What happened in The Haunting of Hill House?

The show follows Hugh and Olivia Crain and their five children, and the series flips back and forth in time: alternating from present-day when the Crain children are adults, to back to when the family temporarily lived at Hill House for the summer.

Adult Crain children are still haunted by the brief time they spent at the house, during which time their mother Olivia died under mysterious circumstances. When one of the siblings returns to the house to face their demons, their tragic demise draws the remaining four Crain children back to Hill House.

Things get even spookier when we begin to realise that the house is really alive — more akin to the shark in Jaws than a standard haunted house. The Red Room (basically an evil version of the Room of Requirement from Harry Potter) functions as the house/monster’s “stomach”. It creates illusions tailored to each of the Crain siblings, luring them in and ultimately devouring them — and as in most horror films and shows, not everyone lives to tell the tale.

In one particularly sinister twist, Nellie (Victoria Pedretti) — the joint-youngest Crain child and probably the most sympathetic character in the show — is revealed to be the Bent-Neck Lady, the terrifying apparition she saw frequently as a child. The house tricks Adult-Nell into putting a noose around her neck (in her mind, it’s her mother’s locket), and she breaks her neck, before falling backwards in time and appearing in various major points in her own past. In other words, she was haunting herself.

Advertisement

Buy Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw on Amazon. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.