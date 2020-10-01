Meet the cast of Netflix’s Locke & Key

After a successful first season on Netflix, hit comic book series Locke & Key has been renewed for a second run – and the coming-of-age mystery story has an exciting new cast member for it’s follow-up season.

Advertisement

The Tick star Brendan Hines is joining as Josh Bennett, a history teacher at Matheson Academy, the school attended by the three siblings at the centre of the story.

The series focuses on the siblings following their move to a grand house after their father’s sudden passing, with the trio discovering that the house is home to some magical keys, whose precise purpose is unclear.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast, including who they’re playing and where you might have seen them before.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Brendan Hines plays Josh Bennett

Getty

Who is Josh Bennett? A new character for series two, Josh is described as a charismatic history teacher who has recently begun teaching at Matheson Academy and who has a secret agenda.

What else has Brendan Hines been in? Hines has loads of TV credits to his name – he played Superian on The Tick, Eli Loker on Lie to Me and has had recurring roles in shows including Scandal, Betrayal, Suits, Scorpion, Secrets and Lies.

Jackson Robert Scott plays Bode Locke

Who is Bode Locke? The youngest of the Locke siblings, the rather precocious Bode posseses a sense of perceptiveness beyond his years and can often be seen disobeying instructions from his elder siblings.

What else has Jackson Robert Scott been in? Scott’s most prominent role to date is playing Georgie in the recent two-part film adaptation of Stephen King’s IT, while he has also appeared on episodes of Criminal Minds and Fear The Walking Dead.

Connor Jessup plays Tyler Locke

Who is Tyler Locke? Tyler is the oldest child in the Locke family, and has a rather cynical, jaded perspective on life – having been profoundly affected by his father’s death and the subsequent move across the country.

What else has Connor Jessup been in? Fans of sci-fi show Falling Skies will recognise Jessup as the character Ben Mason, while other credits include roles on the anthology series American crime and the film Closet Monster.

Emilia Jones plays Kinsey Locke

Who is Kinsey Locke? Middle child Kinsey is the most artistic member of the Locke family and can count both bravery and creativity amongst her strongest traits.

What else has Emilia Jones been in? Jones made an appearance on Doctor Who episode The Rings of Akhaten back in 2013, and was also part of the main cast in the film What We Did On Our Holiday – starring alongside David Tennant, Rosamund Pike, and Billy Connoly.

Sherri Saum plays Ellie Whedon

Who is Ellie Whedon? Ellie is an old friend of the Locke children’s late father, Rendell, and has lived in Matheson for a long time. She currently works as a teacher at the local school.

What else has Sherri Saum been in? Saum was part of the main cast for the family drama The Fosters, and last year appeared on three episodes of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Griffin Gluck plays Gabe

Who is Gabe? Gabe attends the boarding shcool in Matheson, and forms a close friendship with Kinsey soon after they meet.

What else has Griffin Guck been in? Gluck was recently seen in the Netflix film Tall Girl, and is perhaps best known for playing one of the lead roles in mockumentary series American Vandal.

Darby Stanchfield plays Nina Locke

Who is Nina Locke? Nina is the mother of the three Locke children and the widow of Rendell, whose death she is grieving. Although it was her decision to move to Matheson, she is not aware of the magical nature of the house.

What else has Darby Stanchfield been in? The most prominent roles of Stanchfield’s career to date are her turns as Abby Whelan on Scandal and April Green on Jericho – while she also had a recurring role on the first series of Mad Men, where she played Helen Bishop.

Laysla De Oliveira plays Dodge

Who is Dodge? Dodge is a msyterious, trouble making woman who Bode encounters whilst he is exploring the grounds of the Matheson manner.

What else has Laysla De Oliviera been in? De Oliviera has appeared on TV series such as iZombie and The Gifted and also had a role in Netflix film In The Tall Grass – an adaptation of the Stephen King and Joe Hill novella of the same name.

Petrice Jones plays Scot

Who is Scot? Another Matheson resident to befriend Kinsey, Scot soon finds himself developing feelings for her. He is also a keen filmmaker.

What else has Petrice Jones been in? Jones has previously appeared on episodes of Holby City and Doctors, while more recently he has appeared as part of the main cast on the series Step Up: High Water.

Thomas Mitchell Barnet plays Sam Lesser

Who is Sam Lesser? A villain of the series, Sam is a former classmate of Tyler’s and was responsible for Rendell’s death.

What else has Thomas Mitchell Barnet been in? Previous screen roles for Barnet include TV shows Wayne and In The Dark.

Bill Heck plays Rendell Locke

Who is Rendell Locke? The departed father of the Locke children, and Nina’s husband, Rendell used to work as a guidance consellor before his murder.

What else has Bill Heck been in? Heck has appeared in a host of acclaimed US TV shows, including The Leftovers, The Good Wife and The Alienits, while he also had a small role in the Coen Brothers’ anthology film The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Aaron Ashmore plays Duncan Locke

Getty

Who is Duncan Locke? Promoted to a series regular for series two, Duncan aids his fellow family member in their battle against Dodge, passing on his knowledge of the keys.

What else has Aaron Ashmore been in? The best known roles of Ashmore’s career to date are his turn as Jimmy Olsen on Smallville, and regular appearances on Warehouse 13 and Killjoys. He’s also appeared in Cardinal and designated survivor.

Hallea Jones plays Eden Hawkins

Getty

Who is Eden Hawkins? Another character promoted to the main cast for the second run, Hawkins has previous as a high school mean girl and is now a major new antagonist for the Locke clan to deal with.

What else has Hallea Jones been in? So far, Locke & Key is Jones’ biggest role, but she also had a brief appearance in series one of The Boys and a small role in Netflix Christmas movie Let it Snow.

Advertisement

Locke & Key series 1 is currently streaming on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide