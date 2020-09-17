The Mandalorian wins big at the Emmys

Long live Baby Yoda! Star Wars series The Mandalorian has scooped up five awards at the Creative Arts Emmys.

Advertisement

The franchise’s first live-action show picked up the first major for Disney+, winning – deep breath – Outstanding Visual Effects, Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Sound Mixing For a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation, and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour).

The series – helmed by Jon Favreau – racked up a total of 15 nominations before last night’s socially-distanced ceremony, which featured pre-recorded speeches.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Other winners of the Creative Emmys include RuPaul’s Drag Race and HBO’s Watchmen, with both shows picking up four gongs apiece. Like previous years, the Creative Emmys are awarded over several nights, with the last ceremony taking place tonight (September 17th).

The Primetime Emmy Awards are set to be held (virtually) on September 20th. Watchmen is expected to be a big winner on the night, having earned 11 nominations in categories such as Outstanding Limited Series and Outstanding Lead Actress (for Regina King).

Meanwhile, Succession has 10 nominations, followed closely by Ozark (nine) and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (eight).

Ahead of its second season, Disney+ recently unveiled a new action-packed trailer for new episodes of The Mandalorian. As well as featuring Baby Yoda and Pedro Pascal’s beskar-plated bounty hunter, the sneak peek teased the appearance of new Jedi.

“The songs of aeons past tell of battles of Mandalore the Great and an order of sorcerers called Jedi,” the Mandalorian Armorer says in the clip, to which Pascal’s replies: “You expect me to search the galaxy and deliver this creature to a race of enemy sorcerers?”

Once again to be released on a weekly schedule, the second season is also set to see the return of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), an ex-Imperial officer determined to capture Baby Yoda.

Advertisement

The Mandalorian season two will arrive on Disney+ on Friday 30th October. Sign up to Disney+ for £59.99 a year and £5.99 a month. Check out our list of the best shows on Disney+ or see what else is on with our TV Guide.