The Boys star Karl Urban: “I will be there” for Judge Dredd: Mega City One series

The Boys star Karl Urban has put it on record: he “will be there” if he’s asked to reprise the leading role in 2012’s Dredd movie for heavily tipped television series Judge Dredd: Mega-City One.

According to Screen Geek, the CEO of games studio-turned-entertainment giant Rebellion, Jason Kingsley recently said, “Mega-City One is written and ready to go” and he wanted New Zealand star Urban to return as Dredd.

Urban said: Well, listen, it’s very, very early to get into any specifics on that, but I’ve gone on the record before saying that I would love to come back and be a part of that world and tell more Dredd stories. There is just a plethora of great, great stories within the Judge Dredd universe.”

He said that the legacy of Judge Dredd was “in great hands” with Kingsley and his team. “And if I get the opportunity to work with those guys, you can bet your bottom dollar I will be there – because I think that it would be just a real rich and rewarding experience for, not only for us to collaborate, but for the fans. So, if that happens, that’d be fantastic and for whatever reason – and there are many – if it doesn’t happen, then I wish them the best, and I can’t wait to see what they do.”

Another positive for a series happening is that Rebellion has built a new studio in the UK and, the pandemic willing, production on Judge Dredd: Mega-City One could start quickly.

The 2012 movie was created by the noted author and screenwriter Alex Garland (The Beach, 28 Days Later) and featured Urban as Judge Dredd, a character from 2000AD comics who was judge, jury and executioner in the sprawling, dystopian environment Mega-City One. The movie did poor business at the box office, earning a little over $40 million (£30 million), but has steadily grown a cult audience in subsequent years and has a score of 79 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Urban has his hands full starring as the lead vigilante Billy Butcher in The Boys, which returns to Amazon Prime Video for season two on 4th September. Season three of The Boys has already been ordered.

