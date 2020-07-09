When is Ratched out on Netflix?

Love One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest with Jack Nicholson? Of course you do. And that’s why you’ll probably love Ratched, the new Netflix TV series based on the same 1962 novel.

As you’ve probably guessed, the show will give its own spin on the original book, focusing on the heartless tyrant Nurse Ratched (Louise Fletcher in the 1975 movie) in her younger days.

When exactly is the new psychological drama available to watch? And who is in the cast? Here’s all you need to know.

When is Ratched released on Netflix?

Ratched currently has no official release date from Netflix.

However, in November 2019 showrunner Ryan Murphy said (via Deadline) that viewers could expect the show in September 2020.

Who is in the Ratched cast?

Ratched will see American Horror Story’s Sarah Paulson (who you may also know as prosecutor Marcia Clark in American Crime Story: The People v. O.J Simpson) play Nurse Mildred Ratched.

She’ll be joined by fellow American Horror Story actor Jon Jon Briones, who will play a character called Dr Richard Hanover.

Other stars include Judy Davis (as Nurse Betsy Bucket), Sex and the City’s Cynthia Nixon, Sharon Stone, American Horror Story’s Finn Wittrock and The Avengers’ Don Cheadle.

What is Ratched about?

Rather than taking place in the 1950s, as in the original novel, Ratched is set in 1947.

The One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel series will follow a young Mildred Ratched, a nurse who eventually prides herself as the cruel ruler of an oppressive psychiatric ward.

As the Netflix synopsis says of the show: “The series is set to be an origin story of sorts taking us back to before Nurse Ratched had evolved to the monster by exploiting people in the mental health care system.”

Will Ratched tell the story of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest?

Not in the first season. But later (yet-to-be-commissioned) instalments of the show could cover events of the novel.

At least that’s according to Paulson, who told THR: “Ideally, by the time we’re in season four, we’re in that story of the Cuckoo’s Nest.”

Is there a trailer for Ratched?

Not quite yet, but check back on this space later!

