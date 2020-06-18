It’s back! The Order has returned to Netflix for a second serving of wizard-werewolf rivalry and secret society drama.

The fantasy series, which originally launched on Netflix in March 2019, centres around the magical Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose, follows Jack Morton, a student at Belgrave University, as he joins the secret society.

Throughout season one, we saw Jack (Jake Manley) join the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose in order to avenge his mother’s death and take down his estranged father – the society’s leader Edward Coventry (Max Martini).

Upon learning about the Blue Rose’s use of dark magic, Jack joined rival group the Knights of Saint Christopher – a society made up of werewolves who aim to take down the Blue Rose.

We soon learned the reason behind Jack and his grandfather Pete ‘Pops’ Morton’s (Matt Frewer) contempt for Coventry – the warlock placed a love spell upon Jack’s mother and shortly after abandoned her without removing the spell, resulting in her suicide.

At the end of the season, Coventry seemingly kills Pops while Blue Rose member and Jack’s love interest Alyssa (Sarah Grey) wipes the memories of Jack and his fellow Knights – Randall, Lilith and Hamish.

Click here for our full The Order season 1 recap – and read on for everything you need to know about season two.

When is The Order season 2 released?

Season two of The Order was released on Thursday 18th June 2020 on Netflix.

Where can I watch it?

The Order season two will be available to watch on Netflix. Season one is currently available on the platform.

A standard subscription for Netflix costs £8.99, but you can take a look at all subscriptions options here.

What happens in The Order season 2?

With the first season ending with Jack forgetting all he’s discovered about the Order, the Knights, his grandfather’s death and even his own identity, the events of season two follow Jack as he attempts to piece the few memories he has back together again.

As Alyssa was the one who wiped Jack’s memory, we’ll see in the upcoming season how her guilt over what she’s done will manifest itself and whether she will rekindle her romance with Jack once he gets to know her again.

It’s also likely that we’ll see more rivalry between the wizarding Order and the werewolf-filled Knights as they battle each other across the Belgrave campus.

Another plot point which fans are desperate to uncover is whether Jack’s grandfather Pops is actually dead. We know that the Order possess powers of necromancy after Jack saw some of the society’s members messing about with the dark art in episode one, while in a later episode, Jack stole the necrophone which allowed him to speak to his mother beyond the grave.

In a magical show like The Order, resurrections can’t be ruled out.

The Order season 2 cast

Jake Manley will be reprising his role as Jack Morton, the show’s protagonist who joins both the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose and the Knights of Saint Christopher.

Making up the rest of The Order cast are Sarah Grey, who plays his love interest and secret saboteur Alyssa Drake, Adam DiMarco (Randall Carpio), Devery Jacobs (Lilith Bathroy) and Thomas Elms (Hamish Duke).

It’s unclear whether Matt Frewer will return to play Pete ‘Pops’ Morton, as his character appeared to die last season, however, there’s a possibility that Jack’s grandfather could be reanimated through the use of dark magic.

The Order season 2 trailer

Netflix announced season two of The Order back in March 2019, with the streamer publishing a video announcing the renewal which shows Jack and his mystical friends pour a blue liquid onto a book, causing it to burst into flames. A potential clue for season two?

A full trailer for season two finally dropped on 15th June 2020, just three days before launch – way to tease the fans, Netflix!

The Order season 2 is streaming now on Netflix – check out our lists of the best TV shows on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide