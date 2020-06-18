Season one was an eventful time for the undergraduate, who joined two secret societies, dealt with the death of his grandfather, killed his estranged warlock dad, became a werewolf and after all of that, had his memory wiped by his crush.

Before you start season two, here's a quick recap of what went down in the last series...

What happened in season 1 of The Order?

The series begins with Jack Morton joining Belgrave University, having been accepted on a full scholarship. He seems determined to join The Hermatic Order of the Blue Rose – the university's secret society which both him and his grandfather Pete (Matt Frewer), who raised him, are obsessed with.

We soon learn that Jack is actually on a revenge mission – the leader of the Order, Edward Coventry (Max Martini), is Jack's estranged father who he blames for the death of his mother. He wants to join the Order so that both him and his grandfather can take Coventry down.

Jack is eventually invited to join the Order, which he discovers is not your run-of-the-mill secret society – it's a magical one, with members learning how to practice dark magic. Fellow student Alyssa Drake (Sarah Grey) is assigned as his magical tutor and the two of them begin to develop romantic feelings for one another.

Meanwhile, Coventry is attempting to find scattered sections of the Vade Maecum, a spell book which gives its owner unlimited magical powers. The Order's rival society, the Knights of of Saint Christopher, is dedicated to stopping Coventry from finding all four pieces of the book as they know he would use the powers for evil.

The Knights soon recruit Jack, revealing that they are a society of werewolves. Members of the Knights are chosen by 'hides', which are pelts containing the spirits of werewolves, and Jack is chosen by Silverback – therefore, inducting him into the group and transforming him into a werewolf.

At this point, Jack is both a member of the Order and the Knights, unbeknownst to Coventry. However, despite the Knights' efforts, Coventry manages to collect three elements of the spell book and discovers that Jack's hide Silverback is the missing fourth piece.

Coventry kills Jack's grandfather, captures Jack and his friends and learns that Jack is his first born son, whom he must sacrifice for the ritual to be completed. Jack find out that Coventry placed a love spell on his mother, used her and then abandoned her but failed to remove the charm, leading Jack's mother to commit suicide shortly after giving birth to Jack.

Jack offers himself up for the ritual as long as Coventry releases his friends, which he agrees to and seemingly kills Jack. However, it turns out that Jack sent a magical double in his place, nullifying the ritual and trapping Coventry inside the book.

Jack believes that the Vade Maecum has been destroyed and that the new leader of the Order, Vera Stone (Katherine Isabelle), is allowing Jack to stay in the society as well as the Knights. However, it turns out that Stone has secretly kept the spell book in her office and ordered Alyssa to wipe Jack and the other Knights' memories to prevent the werewolves from thwarting the magicians in the future. The series ends with Jack knowing nothing of the Order, the Knights, his grandfather's death or the magical side of Belgrave.

Now you're ready for season two, which will see Jack and his fellow Knights attempt to remember the events of season one and seek revenge once again on the Order.

The Order seasons 1-2 are now available on Netflix