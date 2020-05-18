Taylor Swift’s City of Lover movie is now on Disney+ for a limited time

Taylor Swift’s City of Lover Concert is now on Disney Plus for all you Swifties to watch.

The streaming service announced on 15th May that the pop star’s recorded concert would be available for a limited time from Monday, 18th May.

ABC aired it following the season finale of American Idol on 17th May in the US.

The concert was recorded in September, pre-lockdown, at the L’Olympia theatre in Paris, France.

Swift performed songs from her latest album, Lover, to a global crowd – the audience was flown in from 37 different countries to take part.

How to watch Taylor Swift’s City of Lover concert

Taylor Swift’s City of Lover concert is currently on Disney Plus.

Disney Plus has a seven-day free trial for new subscribers, but a year’s subscription costs £59.99 or monthly subscription costs £5.99.

It’s only on the service for a limited time so get watching.

What Taylor Swift songs does she sing?

Swift’s setlist includes tracks The Man, You Need to Calm Down, and Me! as well as songs from her older albums such as I Knew You Were Trouble, Shake It Off, and Red.

Disney Plus’ statement earlier this month said: “The musical event gives fans unprecedented access to behind-the-scenes moments with the artist and marks her only concert performance this year after her Lover Fest tour was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

