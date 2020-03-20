Accessibility Links

  4. NOW TV launches six-month Sky Cinema offer for only £49.99

NOW TV launches six-month Sky Cinema offer for only £49.99

Save 60% on top box-sets and films on Now TV

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
As we’re increasingly spending more indoors, there’s never been a better time to binge-watch a new box-set or to catch that film you’ve been meaning to see for ages.

Luckily, NOW TV has just launched a limited offer, meaning you can get full access to their Entertainment and Sky Cinema content for six months at a hugely discounted rate.

Get the NOW TV Sky and Entertainment Pass offer

The Sky Cinema and Entertainment pass would usually cost £125.88 over six months. With the latest deal, you can access the same content for the same length of time at only £49.99.

That means you’ll be paying more than 60% less than the standard price.

With the subscription, you’ll have access to over 300 box-set shows like Game of Thrones and Modern Family as well as top movies to keep the family entertained.

The discounted pass is available now, but it won’t be around forever.

