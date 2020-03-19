Will there be a second series of Feel Good on Channel 4 or Netflix?

Stand-up comedian Mae Martin takes on her first major acting role in Feel Good, a semi-autobiographical romcom about addiction and sexuality.

Advertisement

Available as a box set on All 4 in the UK and Netflix in the rest of the world, the series is sure to be a binge watch for many people, particularly as we’re tasked with spending more time at home due to coronavirus.

But can we expect more Feel Good in the future? Here’s what we know so far…

Will there be a second series of Feel Good?

There’s yet to be any confirmation from Channel 4 about whether Feel Good will be returning for a second season, but star and co-writer Mae Martin is enthusiastic about the idea.

In an interview with NME, she said: “Nothing’s confirmed but we have loads of stories to tell. I want to see [Mae and George] go to Canada and see them try to transform that relationship into a healthy long term one – and if they can do it.

“You don’t really know if they’re good for each other or not in the end, right? Do they bring out the best in each other or the worst? Or is it just too much?”

Around 500,000 people tuned in to watch the series premiere live on Channel 4, but the fate of Feel Good will be equally dependent on how it performs on All 4 and internationally on Netflix.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What could happen in the second series of Feel Good?

**SPOILERS FOR SEASON ONE OF FEEL GOOD**

There is certainly plenty of scope for more stories with Mae and George in a potential second season.

The season one finale saw Mae spiral into a devastating relapse, meaning she will need to put in some hard work to restore her life to how it was before.

She also broke Lava’s heart by sleeping with her despite not having feelings, which resulted in former sponsor Maggie furiously cutting all ties with her.

It remains to be seen whether Mae can reconcile with either of them, but she could be forced to come clean to George, who asks in the final scene: “Is there anything you need to tell me?”

Certainly, Mae has created quite a mess for herself to clean up, but the one positive is that her comedy career seems to be taking off as a video of her set goes viral online and crowds begin turning out to see her perform.

Advertisement

Feel Good airs on Wednesdays at 10pm on Channel 4 and is available to stream as a box set on All 4