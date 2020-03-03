When is Marvel TV series WandaVision released on Disney+?

Fans of Marvel and awkwardly-named TV shows rejoice! WandaVision is slated to arrive on new streaming service Disney+, following in the footsteps of other original series like The Mandalorian.

As part of Marvel’s phase four plan, the show is set to delve into the story of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, arguably the most powerful Avenger (behind Captain Marvel, of course).

Presumably, it will also reveal the fate of Paul Bettany’s android hero The Vision, who was killed in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War but is apparently set for a return in the new drama. But is Evan Peters’ Quicksilver making an appearance as well?

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming series – and how it may or may not have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

When is WandaVision released on Disney+?

As announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, the show was originally expected to be released in Spring 2021 on Disney+.

However, at the start of 2020, it was confirmed that it would actually appear earlier. The series is now set to debut at some point this year, with Disney CEO Bob Iger announcing in February that it would make its way to Disney+ in December 2020.

This gives creators 10 months to complete post-production, as filming wrapped in March 2020, with a crew member posting a picture on Instagram to mark the occasion:

However, it’s now been revealed that filming could take a little longer than previously expected, with a fan convention revealing that Paul Bettany is set to continue shooting (possibly some pick-ups or reshoots) in July 2020, suggesting that the series could take a little longer to come to screen than planned.

We finally received word from Paul Bettany's representation, and unfortunately Paul had to cancel his appearance at TBCC… Posted by Tampa Bay Comic Convention on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Who’s in the cast of WandaVision?

As you’d probably expect, Elizabeth Olsen will reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff, the superhero known as Scarlet Witch because A) she wears a lot of red, and B) she has witch-like powers that can manipulate minds and matter.

Paul Bettany is also expected to return as Vision – although it’s not exactly clear how. The android died during the events of Infinity War before Thanos’ snap, and he wasn’t brought back to life in sequel Endgame. Though based on the trailer, there’s all sorts of bizarre, magical goings-on in this series…

Teyonah Parris has also been confirmed to star. The Dear White People and Empire actress will play an adult version of Monica Rambeau, the daughter of Maria (Lashana Lynch) in Captain Marvel. Interestingly, in the comics, Rambeau becomes the second Captain Marvel and even the leader of the Avengers for a time. Could Carol Danvers have some competition?

And finally, at D23 it was revealed that two more Marvel Cinematic Universe stars will be making a return – Ant-Man and the Wasp’s Randall Park, aka Agent Jimmy Woo, and (bizarrely) Kat Dennings, who played Jane Foster’s assistant Darcy Lewis in the first two Thor movies.

Is Evan Peters in WandaVision?

Here’s an interesting one – according to rumour, X-Men movie star Evan Peters could be starring in WandaVision in a mysterious role.

The reason it’s so interesting? His super-fast character Quicksilver is actually Scarlet Witch’s brother in the comics – but the Marvel movies already introduced a different Quicksilver, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The reasons behind this are simple – unusually, because of their status in the comics (where they were members of both the X-Men and the Avengers) Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch were owned separately by Marvel Studios (via Disney) and 20th Century Fox, meaning both the Marvel and X-Men film universes could have different versions of the characters.

Now, though, Disney owns the Fox stable of X-Men characters too – so could the reality-warping antics of WandaVision be the way they sneak the (very popular) Evan Peters version of Quicksilver into the main MCU? We’re not ruling it out…

Was WandaVision affected by the coronavirus?

Originally it seemed that WandaVision had largely dodged the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down a number of other Disney+ productions and delayed others, given that filming had wrapped in March.

However, Disney are now apparently carrying out more filming for the series, suggesting that some planned pick-up shots or reshoots were delayed, and it seems likely that the extensive postproduction needed for a series of this scale would also have been slowed down by production staff needing to work from home.

What is the plot of WandaVision? When is it set?

We’ll level with you now: we don’t know an awful lot at this stage. Although Marvel has announced that the series will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, not a lot of other details have been given. And it doesn’t help that the clips and posters shown so far suggest the series will take place in decades past, implying time travel could be a key component of the show, or some alternate-reality conjuring courtesy of Wanda.

Based on a concept art poster revealed at D23 (above) many have theorised that the series could follow Wanda as she creates a 50s-like sitcom world to live in where Vision is still alive, with newcomers Monica, Darcy and Agent Woo filling other parts in the “show” as it continues. This seems to be corroborated in the clip released by Marvel Studios during the Super Bowl.

The clip also hinted that Wanda could be pregnant, meaning the series could introduce her twin sons, Wiccan and Speed.

For now, all we do know for sure is that we’ll learn a fair bit about Olsen’s character in WandaVision, with the actress telling a crowd at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 that “we’ll finally understand Wanda Maximoff as Scarlet Witch.” (via Empire)

At the same panel, Marvel boss Kevin Feige also told fans that WandaVision will link into the Doctor Strange sequel, the Multiverse of Madness, set for a May 2021 release.

And Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo appear to have suggested that the new series could pick up the thread of what happened to Vision’s android body, which was last seen in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War but did not appear in the sequel.

“That’s a good question – feels like a story for another time,” Joe Russo teased in a Wired video interview.

Perhaps, then, the series will kick off with Wanda tracking down her deceased lover’s old body, which would definitely be of interest to nefarious parties given to the advanced technology within…

Is there a trailer?

Marvel Studios has unveiled a 30-second clip featuring three of the Marvel shows coming to Disney+, including WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.

Watch closely, and you might spot Wanda in her classic comic-book costume…