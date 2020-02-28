Where is Locke and Key filmed? Locations revealed for the Netflix series

Netflix series Locke & Key is set in a fictional and fantastical world, but how much of what we see on-screen is real and how much is visual trickery of the sort Dodge might employ?

Here’s your essential guide to where the show – based on the popular comic book – was filmed, including the real-life locations you can visit… without even using the Omega Key.

Is Matheson a real place? Where is it filmed?

Locke & Key is set in the fictional town of Matheson, Massachusetts.

The original comic books are set in the (equally fictitious) town of Lovecraft – named after horror writer HP Lovecraft. Joe Hill – writer/creator on the comics – explained the change in a newsletter to fans, saying, “I’ve learned too much about Lovecraft in the time since I wrote those first issues to feel the same way about him. And the show seemed like a good opportunity to honour the work of another, different master of dark fantasy.”

This likely refers to the fact that, in recent years, Lovecraft has been criticised for comments and behaviour regarded as racist, homophobic and anti-semitic.

The town’s TV moniker, Matheson, is a nod to another horror writer, Richard Matheson, with filming taking place in Lunenberg, a historic small port town in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Where is Keyhouse?

Bad news – the Keyhouse / Keyhouse Manor doesn’t actually exist, at least in its entirety.

Netflix

A front facade of the building (the ancestral home of the Locke children in the series) was built in the Canadian countryside, with the rest of the exterior being created in CGI.

Interior scenes were then shot on a soundstage at Cinespace Film Studios in Toronto.

Where is the Matheson Academy?

Matheson Academy is the high school attended by Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones) and friends and counts Rendell Locke (Bill Heck), Duncan Locke (Aaron Ashmore) and Ellie Whedon (Sherri Saum) among its alumni.

Its real-world equivalent is Humber College, part of the Humber Institute of Technology, in Ontario, Canada.

Where is The Drowning Cave?

The Drowning Cave is located near the Keyhouse Manor and contains the Black Door, a gateway to another world which can only be unlocked using the Omega Key.

The exterior of the caves was again shot in Lunenburg, with Nina Locke actress Darby Stanchfield sharing a video of the location on her Instagram back in June 2019.

Locke & Key is streaming now on Netflix