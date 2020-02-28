Love Is Blind fans react to “stressful” finale as the dramatic weddings unfold

Netflix’s hit reality Love Is Blind came to a close on Thursday, with many fans taking to social media to comment on the explosive finale.

The conclusion saw central couples Giannina and Damien, Barnett and Amber, Kelly and Kenny, Mark and Jessica and Lauren and Cameron walk down the aisle. Once at the altar, they had to decide whether to say “I do” or “walk away forever”.

The drama-filled hour and a half had viewers “sweating”, going on to prove that, for some, love is in fact blind, but for others… not so much.

The season finale of #LoveIsBlind has ME sweating like I was up on that alter…. ???????? — karliii (@kphillyyy) February 28, 2020

When you’re expecting Bachelor levels of deceptive editing & then get a reality tv finale that actually delivers on the drama #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/SEWtjSY8Ce — cozy ???? (@cozyrachel) February 27, 2020

The finale kicked off with Giannina and Damien’s shocking nuptials. Many had speculated that G was the runaway bride shown in a previous trailer, but few could’ve guessed that it would be Damien who said no to the business owner – sending her on the impromptu 5k.

The outcome was not exactly a surprise, seeing as how the couple had many ups and downs from the moment they left the pods. Viewers even went as far as to deem them “toxic”. However, rumour has it that the pair could’ve got back together following their telenovela-worthy conclusion.

Thoughts on #LoveIsBlind finale:

1/ Giannina thinks she’s in a telenovela – Toxic af

2/ Amber & Barnett, I give it 3 months

3/ Kelly…infatuation isn’t love, you played yourself

4/ Jessica is a sociopath – show should be called Mark is Blind

5/ Lauren and Cameron. Adopt me. pic.twitter.com/duy0gIoexm — ✨ ???? ✨ ????️‍???? (@Lameducktweets) February 28, 2020

Barnett and Amber were up next. The engineer had started off as a bit of a player, chatting with three girls, including Jessica, before deciding Amber was the one.

When Amber arrived at the venue, she seemed upset after receiving a text from Barnett saying he was having doubts. Whether it was cold feet or clever editing, Barnett ended up putting his doubts behind him and married Amber in a surprisingly sweet ceremony.

The same couldn’t be said for Jessica, who seemed very much hung up on Barnett even after she agreed to marry fitness instructor Mark Cuevas. Mark, who is ten years her junior, was left to be consoled by his adorable mum after Jessica walked away. Unsurprisingly, fans had a lot to say about it:

My face while watching #LoveIsBlind when Jessica came in with NO bouquet, NO parents or family in sight, and GUM in her MOUTH: pic.twitter.com/WVuUSlfbZn — Born4talking (@Gabriel31462961) February 28, 2020

jessica from love is blind whenever mark says anything pic.twitter.com/Fe93zY08mS — t (@sadgal11) February 20, 2020

“I’ll apologize to whoever I need to apologize to but won’t apologize to myself because I’m not actually sorry.” – Jessica #LoveIsBlind Ma’am…. pic.twitter.com/zipwQIPT5M — Rach B (@rachbaileen) February 28, 2020

While the outcome for Jessica and Mark was obvious for anyone with a pair of eyes (except for perhaps poor Mark), viewers were especially shocked with how things ended for Kelly and Kenny.

The pair had seemed like a solid couple up until that surprising finale. When Kelly confessed she still had feelings for her ex and couldn’t marry Kenny, fans took to Twitter to demand justice for Kenny:

I thought I would hate Jessica but Kelly can meet me outside cause she was WRONG! #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/7QDYkFTNBT — DCHEYANNE (@DonnielleG) February 28, 2020

I’m here to demand justice for Kenny after this Love is Blind finale JUSTICE #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/rohE3l9qLE — Kelly Reynolds (@Kelly_Reynoldsz) February 27, 2020

Love Is Blind did save the best for last, however, when everyone’s favourite couple Lauren and Cameron said “I do” in an emotional ceremony.

The pair were the first to get engaged after just five days, and seemed to grow from strength to strength. One fan said that “this show was made for Lauren and Cameron to meet themselves” before asking for a spin-off.

I feel like this show was made for Lauren and Cameron to meet themselves, Absolutely love themmmm, We definitely need a spin off based on them#LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/R87cWXYSTd — lauren and cameron stan account (@janiebanks) February 27, 2020

Me watching Lauren and Cameron's turn on the Love is Blind Season Finale.

Oh wee, that episode was so stressful?! ???????? Season 2 now plz. #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindNetflix pic.twitter.com/YFESVyfwOx — Lonnie Alex (@Lonnie_Alex_) February 27, 2020

Cameron and Lauren are the cutest love story of all time ???? #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/U1eSPHeNhu — Noah (@NoahArbz) February 28, 2020

Love Is Blind’s reunion episode will air on Netflix on Thursday 5th March.