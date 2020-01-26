Netflix’s ice skating drama Spinning Out follows the fortunes of Kat Baker (Kaya Scodelario, best known to many in the UK as Effy Stonem in Skins) who is ready to give up skating forever after a horrible fall took her out of competition. But when she’s given a second chance as a skater paired with bad boy Justin (Evan Roderick) she soon realises she’s going to have to overcome a lot more challenges than just those on the ice if she’s going to succeed.

The first season of the show has been a hit on Netflix, but will there be more dancing on ice in 2020 or 20201?

Is there going to be a Spinning Out season 2 on Netflix?

At present there has been no official confirmation of a second season commission. However, we’re likely to get a decision on whether there’s to be more of the show in the coming weeks or months.

However, season one of Spinning Out was left on a big cliff hanger with the viewer not knowing whether Kat and Justin had made it to the nationals. If viewing figures are good for Netflix, it seems like the show is fully primed for another season.

Also, fans of the show have taken to Twitter to demand more Spinning Out, so let’s hope that Netflix bosses are on social media and monitoring reactions!

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: everyone needs to watch “Spinning Out” on Netflix so I’m guareenteed to get a season 2. Thank you kindly in advance. ???? — jastastic ???? (@jazzie_lew) January 2, 2020

Okay so @netflix I need you to renew Spinning Out for a season 2 PLEASE AND THANK YOU!!! pic.twitter.com/aBX6K9MfI1 — Jessica ???? (@realjessamica92) January 5, 2020

When is Spinning Out season 2 released on Netflix?

As no official commission has been made, this is a question we can’t currently answer, but as season one premiered on the 1st January 2020, it’s possible if there were going to be a second season, we might expect to see it in early 2021 on Netflix.

Who might be in the cast?

The season one cast included Kaya Scodelario, Evan Roderick, January Jones, Willow Shields, Amanda Zhou, Will Kemp, Svetlana Efremova, Mitchell Edwards, Sarah Wright Olsen, David James Elliott, Johnny Weir, Kaitlyn Leeb and Jonathan Van Ness. At present no official casting has been announced for season two.