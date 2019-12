What’s new on Netflix? Best movies and TV shows released daily

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV shows available in the streaming universe, check out how to get the most from your subscription with all the best new releases to watch on Netflix.

Advertisement

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again…

Sunday 22nd December: The Two Popes

Sir Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce star as Pope Benedict XVI and his successor Pope Francis in a fictionalised new drama exploring their one-of-a-kind handover of religious power. Watch on Netflix.

Saturday 21st December: Holiday Rush

A radio DJ loses everything but finds new ways to connect with his family in this sweet seasonal movie. Watch on Netflix.

Friday 20th December: The Witcher

Henry Cavill stars as monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia in this gritty fantasy drama. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 19th December: Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

True crime series that tells the story of a group of amateur online detectives pulled into a dark underworld. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 18th December: Soundtrack season one

This romantic musical drama following a diverse group of people in LA who are connected by love and music was originally meant to be a Fox pilot, but Netflix swooped in and ordered a full season when it ultimately wasn’t picked up by the network. Jenna Dewan (Step Up, World of Dance) stars. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 17th December: Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!

The Daily Show and Crazy Rich Asians star delivers another stand-up special, reflecting on modern American life, among other things… Watch on Netflix

Monday 16th December: Five Feet Apart

There won’t be a dry eye in the house in this tale of two teenagers with the progressive lung disease cystic fibrosis. Cole Sprouse (Riverdale) and Haley Lu Richardson (The Edge of Seventeen) star. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 15th December: 12 Years a Slave

A freeborn black man (Chiwetel Ejiofor) is abducted from New York and sold into slavery in this historical drama based on the autobiography of Solomon Northup. Watch on Netflix.

Saturday 14th December: RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars season four

From fan favourites to fierce villains, queens from seasons past compete for a $100,000 prize and a coveted spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. Watch on Netflix.

Friday 13th December: 6 Underground

Michael Bay brings his blockbuster directing chops to the streaming service with this action thriller starring Ryan Reynolds as one of six billionaires who form a vigilante group after faking their deaths. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 12th December: Jack Whitehall: Christmas with My Father

The comedian invites his father onstage for a comedy extravaganza in London’s West End for a festive special. Watch out for some starry guests, too. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 11th December: Destination Wedding

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder star in this black comedy about Frank and Lindsay, two deeply bitter and resentful people forced to endure a wedding together… Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 10th December: Michelle Wolf: Joke Show

The popular US comedian and Daily Show contributor tackles outrage culture, feminism and massages in her latest comedy special… . Watch on Netflix

Monday 9th December: How to Get Away with Murder season five

The popular legal drama returns for a fifth run. This time, law school lecturer Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) and a group of her students become involved in a twisted murder case. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 8th December: The Confession Killer

Crime documentary series examining the case of Henry Lee Lucas, an American who confessed to hundreds of unsolved murders. But was he telling the truth? Watch on Netflix

Saturday 7th December: Marriage Story

Critically lauded divorce drama from Noah Baumbach with acclaimed performances from Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. Watch on Netflix

Friday 6th December: Fuller House season five

Fans can join the Tanner family on their adventures for one last time in the fifth and final series of the sitcom reboot – and the cast have teased that the show has saved the best till last… Watch on Netflix

Thursday 5th December: V Wars season one

Vampires meet zombies (sort of) in this post-apocalyptic offering based a comic series by multiple Bram Stoker award-winning authors Jonathan Maberry and Alan Robinson. Blood-sucking veteran Ian Somerhalder stars as a doctor trying to stop a vampire epidemic. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 4th December: Magic for Humans season two

Second series of the show from comedian and magician Justin Willman that blends good-natured fun and grown-up laughs while amazing the audience with magic tricks. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 3rd December: Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

On her 40th birthday, the popular US stand-up delivers laughs in her second Netflix special, this time exploring her Jewish roots. Watch on Netflix

Monday 2nd December: Mid90s

Jonah Hill makes his directorial debut with this acclaimed coming of age skater film, which follows a 13 year-old living in the eponymous time period. Starring Sunny Suljic, Lucas Hedges and Katherine Waterston. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 1st December: A Private War

This true-life tale delves into the life of Marie Colvin (played by Rosamund Pike), one of the most celebrated war correspondents in the US, a journalist driven to frontlines of conflict across the globe. Watch now on Netflix.

Saturday 30th November: All the Money in the World

A crime thriller from director Ridley Scott, this movie follows the true story of the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III and the efforts of his mother (Michelle Williams) to convince his billionaire grandfather (Christopher Plummer) to pay the ransom. Watch now on Netflix.

Friday 29th November: Atlantics

This much acclaimed Senegalese film is the first feature from writer/director Mati Diop and went down a storm when it debuted at the Cannes Film Festival, taking home the Grand Prix award. A supernatural love story, it concerns Ada a 17 year-old in love with a construction worker who suddenly goes missing. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 28th November: Merry Happy Whatever

Christmas themed sitcom starring Dennis Quaid and Ashley Tidsdale. The plot centres on Don Quinn (Quaid) who must deal with the stress of the festive season and all that comes with it – including his daughter bringing her new boyfriend home. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 27th November: The Irishman

A slow-burning gangster epic from Martin Scorsese, featuring three excellent performances from masters of the genre Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. The story centres on Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran (De Niro), who recalls his involvement in the disappearance of his longtime friend Jimmy Hoffa. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 26th November: Mike Birbiglia: the New One

Comedian and regular This American Life contributor brings his award-winning Broadway show to Netflix, sharing his unique take on parenting. Watch on Netflix

Monday 25th November: Mortel

Twisty French teen drama series about three misfits who find themselves bound together by a supernatural force… Watch on Netflix

Sunday 24th November: Nailed It! Holiday! season 2

The ludicrous but fun baking show returns for another Christmas special, hosted by Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 23rd November: I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry

Entertaining reality series in which singer-songwriter Charli XCX handpicks four women to form an alt-pop band. Watch on Netflix

Friday 22nd November: Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings

An anthology drama series based on the country legend’s songs, based on new and some of her best-loved songs. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 21st November: The Knight before Christmas

Following last year’s The Princess Switch, Vanessa Hudgens returns to Netflix in this equally absurd holiday romance involving a time-travelling medieval knight. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 20th November: Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator

A Netflix Original documentary about the Bikram hot yoga founder Bikram Choudury, who was accused of sexually abusing his followers. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 19th November: Iliza: Unveiled

US comedian Iliza Shlesinger’s fifth Netflix comedy special. Newly married, this time round she delves into the world of wedding traditions. Watch on Netflix

Monday 18th November: 20 Feet from Stardom

Morgan Neville’s Oscar-winning documentary shines a spotlight on the people who are responsible for some of the best bits of our favourite songs: the backing singers… Watch on Netflix

Sunday 17th November: The Crown season 3

God save Olivia Colman! The now Oscar-winning star succeeds Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in season three of Netflix’s royal biopic The Crown.

New episodes are set to cover the years 1964-77, delving into events such as the Apollo 11 moon landing and Prince Charles’s investiture ceremony. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 16th November: Earthquake Bird

Set in Tokyo circa 1989, this polished thriller follows a young female expat who comes under suspicion for murdering her close friend. However, all isn’t what it seems…

Stars Tomb Raider lead Alicia Vikander alongside Riley Keough (Mad Max: Fury Road) and J-Pop superstar Naoki Kobayashi. Watch on Netflix.

Friday 15th November: Klaus

A fresh animated take on Santa Claus’s origins from the writer/director of Despicable Me. Voice talent includes Rashida Jones, Jason Schwartzman and JK Simmons. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 14th November: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Remaking a classic Robin Williams film was always likely to be a risky strategy – but thanks do a stellar cast including Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black, this reboot did an excellent job. A sequel is also on the horizon, set to be released just in time for Christmas. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 13th November: Maradona in Mexico

Docuseries about the Argentine football legend’s time in Culiacán, Mexico – the heart of the Sinaloa Cartel – attempting to save local team the Dorados. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 12th November: Jeff Garlin: Our Man Out in Chicago

Perhaps best known for his role on Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, Jeff Garlin returns with his latest stand-up special touching on topics including love, loss, success and food addiction. Watch on Netflix

Monday 11th November: Let It Snow

Kiernan Shipka and Shameik Moore lead this romantic teen Christmas comedy set during a snowstorm in a small town on Christmas Eve. Watch on Netflix

Friday 8th November: Green Eggs and Ham

Animation of the iconic children’s book by Dr Seuss, produced by Ellen DeGeneres and starring Michael Douglas. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 7th November: Atypical season 3

Warm, heartfelt drama about a family whose teenage son is on the autistic spectrum. In the new third season, Sam (Keir Gilchrist) is off to college. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 6th November: Seth Meyers Lobby Baby

Seth Meyers has established himself as one of the biggest talk show hosts across the pond, and now he’s taking his talents to Netflix with his first stand-up special for the streaming giant. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 5th November: Holiday in the Wild

Starring Rob Lowe and Kristin Davis, this unusual love story sees a divorcee travel to a Zambian safari and ends up rescuing an orphan baby elephant with help from a charming pilot – eventually extending her stay over the festive period. Watch on Netflix

Monday 4th November: The King

Based on several plays from Shakespeare’s ‘Henriad’ this epic historical drama stars Timothée Chalamet as King Henry V. Also starring are Joel Edgerton, Lily-Rose Depp, Robert Pattinson and Ben Mendelsohn. Watch on Netflix

Friday 1st November: Queer Eye – We’re in Japan!

The Fab Five take the hit show abroad for the first time, bringing their makeover skills and words of wisdom to the Far East. They’ll also learn a thing or two themselves, soaking up Japanese culture with help from guide Kiko Mizuhara. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 31st October: Ghost Stories

Adapted from the award-winning stage play by Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman, this frightening medley sees a paranormal debunker (Nyman) tasked with solving three ghostly mysteries. Martin Freeman also stars. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 30th October: Prank Encounters

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo hosts this controversial hidden-camera trick show, which follows two people who believe they are starting in a new job… Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 29th October: Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy

The American talk show host makes his Netflix comedy special debut. Watch on Netflix

Monday 28th October: The House of Flowers

Series two of the sinfully entertaining Mexican drama about a family who run a big florist’s shop. It’s the backdrop for a camp, cheeky soap opera full of affairs, rivalries, outlandish characters and majestic over-reactions… Watch on Netflix

Friday 25th October: BoJack Horseman season 6 part 1

The brilliant Netflix animation – about an anthropomorphic horse with a substance abuse problem – is back with the first half of its final season. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 24th October: Daybreak

A darkly comic coming-of-age series set during the apocalypse, featuring Matthew Broderick. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 22nd October: Jenny Slate – Stage Fright

The comedy actress lands her first Netflix stand-up special. Watch on Netflix

Friday 18th October: Living with Yourself

In this dark comedy, Avengers and Ant-Man star Paul Rudd plays a double role as a depressed advertising executive called Miles and his seemingly-perfect clone… Watch on Netflix

Thursday 17th October: The Hook Up Plan

The return of a French comedy drama that’s frothier than cappuccino foam: after ten months out of town, our goofy 30-ish heroine Elsa (Zita Hanrot) is back. Surely now she’ll settle down into a stable relationship..? Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 16th October: Rotten

Series two of a confrontational investigative show that aims to force you to rethink how you buy food, by pointing out the ethical and health issues with items you might have thought were benign. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 15th October: In the Tall Grass

Horror film based on Stephen King’s novella of the same name about two siblings who get trapped in a field in Kansas. . . Watch on Netflix

Monday 14th October: Insatiable season 2

The return of the controversial teen comedy about a newly thin teen who seeks revenge on those who fat-shamed her in the past. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 12th October: Fractured

A new horror film that finds a father (Sam Worthington) on the hunt for his wife and daughter, who disappear after a visit to a mysterious hospital… Watch on Netflix

Friday 11th October: El Camino: a Breaking Bad Movie

The wait is over: we finally get to find out what happened to junkie-turned-meth-maker-turned-neo-Nazi-slave Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) following his dramatic escape from captivity… Watch on Netflix

Thursday 10th October: Riverdale season 4

Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang are back for more melodramatic and supernatural hijinks in the drama based on characters from the Archie Comics… Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 9th October: Rhythm + Flow

Chance The Rapper and Cardi B lead a hip-hop talent show in the vein of The X Factor, with episodes dropping weekly… Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 8th October: Raising Dion

Sci-fi series about a single mother raising a young son with super powers after the death of her husband (played by Michael B Jordan). Watch on Netflix

Friday 4th October: Big Mouth season 3

The animated comedy series about the trials and tribulations of puberty returns, with a guest appearance from the cast of Queer Eye… Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 2nd October: Living Undocumented

Selena Gomez exec-produces this documentary about eight undocumented families facing deportation from the US as immigration policies are transformed. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 1st October: The Big Bang Theory season 12

Advertisement

Growing up, settling down and having kids all resulted in the Friends being put out to pasture. And with our nerd-friends at a similar stage in life, The Big Bang Theory now embarks on its own last series… Watch on Netflix